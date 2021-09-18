3D-Printed Lamborghini Built By Colorado Family Is On Display At The Denver Auto Show

ERIE, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s not all that often that a car story will tug at your heartstrings, but this one from here in Colorado will. It features a bond between a father and his son, and it all started with a video game called Forza where they ride in a Lamborghini Aventador.

One day while playing, Sterling Backus’ son Xander turned to him and asked if they could build one of their own . Not wanting to disappoint — and always up for a challenge — Backus said yes. And the work began, using a 3-D printer. That was 3 years ago.

Before long, Lamborghini found out about the project and called Backus from their headquarters in Italy. He thought it might be to be serve a cease and desist order, but instead they said they were excited about the project and wanted to help .

“People often ask me if the car can actually run,” said Backus on Thursday morning at the Denver Auto Show, where his family’s car is on display this week.

The answer is yes.

In fact, Backus has taken it on a few test drives in his neighborhood in Erie — with the permission of police, of course.

The Lamborghini has scissor doors which adds to the “wow” factor of the vehicle. It also has a show mode where it sits down low to the ground when it is on display, such as at the Denver Auto Show.

The Denver Auto Show is taking place at Elitch Gardens through Sunday.