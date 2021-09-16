CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why everyone should care about Venezuela

 9 days ago
Opposition activist Leopoldo López, featured in the new film “A La Calle” now streaming on HBO Max, says the erosion of democracy is a global problem demanding the attention of the US.

Washington Post

Why Venezuela’s ‘Two Presidents’ Are Ready to Talk

Nicolas Maduro and Juan Guaido have sparred for control of Venezuela for more than two years, each claiming to be country’s rightful president. Now, massive protests and police crackdowns have been replaced by sessions at the negotiating table. They’ve tried before, to little effect. What might be different this time? For one thing, Guaido and other members of the opposition have all but conceded that their attempts to oust Maduro have failed. On his side, Maduro has proved unable to stop Venezuela’s continuing economic collapse, in part because of tight economic sanctions imposed by the U.S. and other nations that continue to back Guaido.
techstartups.com

Top Chinese diplomat says China “must be prepared to make the FIRST nuclear strike” in response to growing US presence in the Pacific to defend Taiwan

A top Chinese diplomat Sha Zukang said that China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its ‘no-first-use’ policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific and if the United States continues to defend Taiwan. Sha Zukang, the country’s former ambassador to the UN,...
GOBankingRates

Why Everyone is Talking About Evergrande: The Chinese Giant Driving Global Selloff Fears

China Evergrande, the Chinese property developer, might have not been widely known to global investors a few weeks ago, but has quickly become a household name as its debt issues are having worldwide ripple effects. The group, which holds about $300 billion worth of debt, is on the verge of defaulting on an $83.5 million interest payment on U.S. dollar bonds. According to CNN, it is not yet known whether a payment will be made.
Leopoldo López
CNN

Tech billionaire: Facebook is what's wrong with America

New York (CNN Business) — From the climate crisis to Covid, Marc Benioff sees a common thread for what ails America today: deception that is allowed to spread like wildfire on Facebook. "This digital revolution really kind of has the world in its grip. And in that grip, you can...
CNN

Here's what to expect when the US opens its borders

(CNN) — The announcement that vaccinated foreign nationals will be allowed back into the US in November after an 18-month ban was welcome news for families struggling with cross-border separations, airlines itching to relaunch long-haul routes, and eager tourists and industry insiders. Trip planning is already in the works, too:...
CNN

Young people rally at climate protests around the world

One of the demands at New York City’s climate strike: Stopping the Line 3 pipeline. Part of the series of chants that filled New York City streets today were calls to give Indigenous land back and to stop the Line 3 pipeline, which has garnered much opposition in recent weeks with the project nearing completion.
CNN

Situation becoming 'dire' at US airbase in Germany housing approximately 2,000 pregnant Afghan refugees

(CNN) — The task of accommodating 10,000 Afghan refugees, including approximately 2,000 pregnant women, is putting facilities at Ramstein airbase in Germany under tremendous strain as nighttime temperatures drop toward freezing and what was meant to be a 10-day temporary stay is stretching into weeks, with one US source familiar with the situation describing it as becoming "dire."
CNN

Can Europe power the recovery as US and China stumble?

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. London (CNN Business) — The United States and China have each taken turns powering the global economic recovery from the pandemic. Is Europe next?. The European economy...
CNN

2,000 pregnant Afghans stuck at US airbase in Germany, with the situation becoming "dire"

(CNN) — The task of accommodating 10,000 Afghan refugees, including approximately 2,000 pregnant women, is putting facilities at Ramstein airbase in Germany under tremendous strain as nighttime temperatures drop toward freezing and what was meant to be a 10-day temporary stay is stretching into weeks, with one US source familiar with the situation describing it as becoming "dire."
