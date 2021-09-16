Why everyone should care about Venezuela

Nicolas Maduro and Juan Guaido have sparred for control of Venezuela for more than two years, each claiming to be country’s rightful president. Now, massive protests and police crackdowns have been replaced by sessions at the negotiating table. They’ve tried before, to little effect. What might be different this time? For one thing, Guaido and other members of the opposition have all but conceded that their attempts to oust Maduro have failed. On his side, Maduro has proved unable to stop Venezuela’s continuing economic collapse, in part because of tight economic sanctions imposed by the U.S. and other nations that continue to back Guaido.

