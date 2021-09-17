CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers, Raiders hoping to prove Week 1 wins were no fluke

WTRF
 8 days ago

PITTSBURGH (AP)Mike Tomlin spent four years on Jon Gruden’s staff in Tampa Bay in the early 2000s, helping mold a defense that won a Super Bowl and gleaning what he could from his fiery boss. Nearing two decades later, the lessons Tomlin – now in his 15th season as the...

www.wtrf.com

behindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers remain relatively healthy heading into Week 2 game vs. the Raiders

The Pittsburgh Steelers were victorious in Week 1 after beating the Buffalo Bills 23-16 on the road. In Week 2 they return to Heinz Field, with a packed house for the first time since 2019, as they host the Las Vegas Raiders. When they play the Raiders, they will be doing so with a pretty healthy roster.
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Fantasy Football: Who to start and sit in Steelers vs. Raiders, Week 2

In preparation for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 2 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, BTSC is here to give you advice on the biggest fantasy football start and sit decisions in the game. Each week during the NFL season, I, Andrew Wilbar, and BTSC podcast personality Jeremy Betz will co-author...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Pittsburgh Steelers: 2 major X-Factors for Week 2 vs. Raiders

The Pittsburgh Steelers began their 2021 campaign on a good note with an impressive 23-16 win over the Buffalo Bills. After securing their first victory of the season, they will look to keep the momentum going as they look to host the visiting Las Vegas Raiders on their home turf for Week 2 proceedings.
NFL
Fox News

Raiders' Jon Gruden curses like a sailor in big win vs. Steelers

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden wasn’t holding back. Just before Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson booted a 41-yard field goal with two seconds to go in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Gruden was caught on a hot mic cursing up a storm at a nearby referee.
NFL
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Las Vegas Sun

Gruden’s vision for Raiders starts to become reality with win at Steelers

Pittsburgh — Don’t drop the ball. Get to the ball. Those were the two thoughts running through Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs’ head, in that order, as he sprinted down the grass at Heinz Field after quarterback Derek Carr launched a deep pass towards him in the fourth quarter on Sunday. He managed to achieve both objectives, hauling in a 61-yard touchdown pass that paved the way to the Raiders’ 26-17 victory over the Steelers.
NFL
reviewjournal.com

Raiders report: With Derek Carr ailing, team adds quarterback

■ Tuesday — Off ■ Wednesday — Practice, 10:50 a.m. ■ Thursday — Practice, 10:50 a.m. ■ Friday — Practice, 11 a.m. ■ Sunday — vs. Miami Dolphins, Allegiant Stadium, 1:05 p.m. Quote of the day. Raiders’ coach Jon Gruden is pleased with his team’s 2-0 start against two of...
NFL
FanSided

Steelers rivalry revisited: What to watch Week 2 vs. Raiders

Even though the Raiders and Steelers participated in their first matchup back in 1970, the Immaculate Reception in the 1972 AFC Divisional Playoff set the foundation. For those that are diehard Steelers Nation and NFL fans since the inception, it was the most famous play that had occurred in the league and began the dynasties of the Steelers and Raiders. What will be the 50th anniversary coming up for the play, the Raiders and Steelers will revisit the rivalry. Since the last time these two met in 2018, rosters have changed, the mentality will not and as recent matchups have shown, there is no love lost between the two of them. Las Vegas currently has the lead in the series, but the Raiders have not won in Pittsburgh since the 2000s.
NFL
USA Today

Upset win by Raiders puts Steelers HC Mike Tomlin under the microscope

It might only be two games into the NFL season but it is never too soon to evaluate where the Pittsburgh Steelers are and it starts with head coach Mike Tomlin. The team has had the better part of eight months to correct the mistakes of the 2020 season and so far it doesn’t seem like it’s happened.
NFL
#Steelers#American Football#Ap#The Las Vegas Raiders#Afc East#Afc North#The Raiders#Bills
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers vs. Raiders, Week 2: Knee Jerk Reactions to the Steelers’ 26-17 loss to the Raiders

Knee-jerk Reactions are immediate responses to a situation without taking the time to analyze the situation. That’s something as sports fans that we typically do. Especially if you are a full blood Yinzer, or even just a part Yinzer, who am I fooling it’s more like if you are a Steeler fan in general. As is the custom, I compile my knee-jerk thoughts and publish them immediately after each Steelers game (my son Kyle might have a few things to say as well). It’s my version of running my mouth first and apologizing later. So with that being said, I’m going to employ that philosophy here during Week 2 of the 2021 NFL Season. Let’s get this going, HERE......WE......GO!!!
NFL
FanSided

Steelers Player of the Game for Week 2 loss against the Raiders

After a less-than-stellar NFL debut, Najee Harris showed Steelers fans why he was a first-round pick, securing the player of the game honors. While the performance by the team as a whole was disappointing in the 26-17 loss to the Raiders, there were a few positive takeaways, and the main one was the performance of running back Najee Harris.
NFL
New York Post

The real story behind Matthew Stafford’s ‘second wife’ after broadcast mistake

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, set the record straight about the woman NBC network incorrectly identified as her at the Rams’ season opener against the Bears on Sunday. In the premiere episode of her new podcast, “The Morning After,” Kelly jokingly introduced her “best friend from high school” Ali Chapas...
NFL
