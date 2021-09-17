Texas Equusearch looking for Houston woman who has been missing for nearly 2 weeks

Ashley is my sister. thank you to everyone praying for a safe return today is her birthday she's 38 2day we choose to try not to be sad but try our best to send happy vibes cuz she was excited about her birthday. She has 3 beautiful babies asking for her and we have no answers. Please don't be fooled by the appearance of the person she was with we all have friends that may or may not be into different things but that doesn't make them any less of a friend. sadly for my sister she was his friend but he was a wolf in sheep's clothing. Please think about her mother, children, family and friends when you make your comments cuz this could this could be anybody's sad situation. We love Ashley we're looking for and we will not stop til you are found. #happybirthday
Thank you Mr Miller. I remember your mom during the time your daughter went missing. You have done a great thing out of that testimony. God Bless You.
I'm so sorry that people can be so cruel that they take the time to write hurtful things in this feed. I truly hope it doesn't add to your grief . I pray she is found safely. Continue to trust in God .
