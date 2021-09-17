CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Equusearch looking for Houston woman who has been missing for nearly 2 weeks

 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PvZRC_0byF74Zk00 Texas Equusearch teamed up with local authorities Thursday morning to search for a woman who vanished nearly two weeks ago in what authorities believe was a case of foul play.

Ashley Guillory, 37, was driving a black 2005 Toyota Camry when she disappeared Sept. 4, according to Houston police.

Crews were searching the Missouri City/Stafford area Thursday.

According to Texas Equusearch founder and director Tim Miller, Ashley's case is now being investigated by HPD's homicide division.

"We've actually been kind of involved in this case for nearly a week," Miller said. "We worked with missing persons and now, homicide."

"We feel as though now, very possibly, very probably, foul play has been involved in the disappearance of Ashely," Miller added.

Since it has been nearly two weeks since she was last seen, and Hurricane Nicholas caused wet weather conditions, Miller said he fears the search could be difficult.

"We're now 11 or 12 days out, so time is not on our side," Miller said. "The other fear of course is we just got over the tropical storm where the waters came up high. Like anything we do, it's a process of elimination."

It is unclear what type or style of clothing Ashley was wearing when she disappeared.

If you have seen Ashley since her reported disappearance, if you know of her current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning Ashley's disappearance, please call the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Tiffany Langford-Pollard
9d ago

Ashley is my sister. thank you to everyone praying for a safe return today is her birthday she's 38 2day we choose to try not to be sad but try our best to send happy vibes cuz she was excited about her birthday. She has 3 beautiful babies asking for her and we have no answers. Please don't be fooled by the appearance of the person she was with we all have friends that may or may not be into different things but that doesn't make them any less of a friend. sadly for my sister she was his friend but he was a wolf in sheep's clothing. Please think about her mother, children, family and friends when you make your comments cuz this could this could be anybody's sad situation. We love Ashley we're looking for and we will not stop til you are found. #happybirthday

Cat 107170
9d ago

Thank you Mr Miller. I remember your mom during the time your daughter went missing. You have done a great thing out of that testimony. God Bless You.

D Ajdlb07
9d ago

I'm so sorry that people can be so cruel that they take the time to write hurtful things in this feed. I truly hope it doesn't add to your grief . I pray she is found safely. Continue to trust in God .

