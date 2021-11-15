ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Factbox: Countries making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
A member of the military receives a dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a newly opened mass vaccination centre at the Cecchignola military compound, in Rome, Italy, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Governments have been making COVID-19 shots mandatory for health workers and other high-risk groups, pushed by a sharp upturn in infections caused by the Delta variant and a slowdown in vaccinations.

A growing number of countries are also making shots compulsory for public servants and other workers.

Here are some countries' vaccine mandates, listed according to categories of people affected:

ALL ADULTS

** INDONESIA made inoculations mandatory in February, warning that anyone who refused to be vaccinated could be fined or denied social assistance or government services.

** MICRONESIA, a small South Pacific island nation, mandated in July that its adult population be inoculated.

** TURKMENISTAN has made vaccination mandatory for all residents aged 18 and over.

GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES, PUBLIC AND PRIVATE SECTOR WORKERS

** CANADA in October said it would place unvaccinated federal employees on unpaid leave and require COVID-19 shots for air, train and ship passengers. It will also require all its 338 lawmakers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 when they return to work on Nov. 22.

** COSTA RICA in September mandated all state workers to be vaccinated.

** DENMARK on Nov. 12 proposed to fast-track legislation, which is likely to be passed into law in November, allowing workplaces to mandate a digital "corona pass" for employees

** EGYPT will mandate public sector workers to either be vaccinated or take a weekly coronavirus test to be allowed to work in government buildings after Nov. 15.

** FIJI introduced a "no jab, no job" policy in August, with unvaccinated public servants forced to go on leave and subsequently dismissed if still unvaccinated by November. Employees at private firms could also face fines and companies could be forced to stop operations over vaccine refusals.

** HUNGARY said in October it would require employees at state institutions to be vaccinated. It had already made COVID shots mandatory for healthcare workers.

** ITALY made COVID-19 health passes mandatory for all workers in October. Workers unable to show proof of vaccination, a negative test or recent recovery from infection would be suspended without pay and face a fine if they try to keep working.

** LATVIA on Nov. 12 banned lawmakers who refuse COVID-19 vaccine from voting and docked their pay.

. On Nov. 4 it allowed businesses to fire workers who refuse to either get a vaccine or transfer to remote work.

** RUSSIA's capital Moscow ordered all workers with public-facing roles to be vaccinated in June, giving companies a month to ensure at least 60% of staff had received first doses, while St. Petersburg on Nov. 9 ordered mandatory vaccination for people over 60 and those with chronic illnesses.

** SAUDI ARABIA in May mandated that all public and private sector workers wishing to attend a workplace get vaccinated. People must also be vaccinated in order to enter any government, private, or educational establishment.

** TUNISIA in October mandated officials, employees and visitors to show a card proving inoculation to access public and private administrations. Unvaccinated employees would be suspended from their job until they are able to present the pass.

** TURKEY began demanding negative COVID-19 tests and proof of vaccination for some sectors in August, including teachers and domestic travel employees.

** UKRAINE in October made vaccinations compulsory for public sector employees including teachers. The unvaccinated face restrictions on access to restaurants, sports and other public events.

On Nov. 11, it proposed expanding the list of occupations for compulsory COVID-19 vaccinations to cover medical personnel and municipal employees.

** UNITED STATES President Joe Biden on Sept. 10 ordered all federal workers and contractors to be vaccinated. A mandate that private-sector workers be vaccinated or tested weekly will be enforced from Jan. 4.

HEALTH WORKERS

** AUSTRALIA in late June made vaccinations mandatory for high-risk aged-care workers and employees in quarantine hotels.

** BRITAIN in October made it mandatory for care home staff in England to be vaccinated. Health workers in England will have to be inoculated by April 1.

** FRANCE required all healthcare and care home workers, home aids and urgent care technicians to have had at least their first shot by Sept. 15; around 3,000 workers were suspended for failing to comply.

** GREECE made vaccinations mandatory for nursing home staff in July and healthcare workers in September.

** NEW ZEALAND said in October it would require teachers and workers in the health and disability sectors to be fully vaccinated.

OTHER WORKERS

** Western Australia will require all employees working in mining, oil and gas exploration to have their first dose by Dec. 1 and to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 1.

** CHINA's capital Beijing is demanding a vaccine booster shot for key workers on construction sites, including cooks, security guards and cleaning personnel.

** PHILIPPINES will require in-office workers and employees in public transportation services to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or get tested frequently from Dec. 1, the president's office said on Nov. 12.

** KAZAKHSTAN introduced mandatory vaccinations or weekly testing for people working in groups of more than 20.

ENTRY TO PUBLIC VENUES

** AUSTRIA placed millions of people not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus in lockdown as of Nov. 15. . It had already banned the unvaccinated from places including restaurants, hotels, theatres and ski lifts.

** BULGARIA as of Oct. 21 made a COVID-19 "health pass" mandatory for people visiting public venues such as cafes, hotels, concert halls, museums and swimming pools.

** CZECH REPUBLIC on Oct. 20 said it would require restaurants and clubs to check COVID certificates showing a person's vaccination or testing status.

** DENMARK requires a pass when visiting indoor bars, restaurants and other public places.

** FRANCE will require those aged 65 and above to present proof of a booster shot from mid-December for health passes that give access to restaurants, trains and planes to remain valid.

** LEBANON limited entry to restaurants, cafes, pubs and beaches to people holding vaccine certificates or those who have taken antibody tests.

** MOROCCO introduced a vaccine pass on Oct. 21 for access to all government buildings, as well as spaces such as cafes, restaurants, cinemas, gyms and transportation.

** NETHERLANDS introduced in September a health pass showing proof of vaccination to go to bars, restaurants, clubs or cultural events.

** ROMANIA made health passes mandatory for entry to most public venues from Oct. 25.

** Many Russian regions that have emerged from a workplace shutdown now require people to present proof of vaccination or earlier infection when visiting cafes, restaurants or shopping centres.

** SWITZERLAND requires people entering bars, restaurants and fitness centres to show a COVID-status certificate providing proof of vaccination, recovery from infection or a negative test result.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 30

Jack Handy
10-10

After three to four weeks, a vaccinated patient is instructed to return for a second dose. Even after they take the second dose, they are not.considered "fully vaccinated" If the doubly vaccinated patient has a reaction to the vaccine or tests positive for covid-19 in the following two weeks after the second dose, they are still considered "unvaccinated "According to the CDC'srules, no one is counted as "fully vaccinated".until a full 14 days have passed from the second injection of Pfizer or Moderna's mRNA vaccine, or14 days have passed after the first dose of the Johnson & Johnson shot. This rule conveniently hides 80 percent of the deaths that occur after vaccination and slyly mis-attributes these deaths as "unvaccinated deaths."This fraudulent rule inflates the unvaccinated death toll and hides the real medical issues that are the result of covid shots.

Reply(1)
11
Jack Handy
10-10

Here's another way to identify the Covid Hoax.. ALL of Congress, House and Senate employees, 6,000 White House employees, 2,500 Pfizer, 1,500Moderna, and 120,000 Jonhnson.and Johnson employees, 15,000 CDC, 14,000 FDA employees..here's the most telling one... 8 MILLION CHINESE STUDENTS!! 2Million illegal invadersand 500,000 homeless....all exempt from the Covid vaccine. It's not a pandemic folks....it's genocide. The people who know the most about the vaccine are exempt, but a targeted populationisnt... Sure smells like a pharmaceutical holocaust to me.....

Reply
9
Joey Tardy
10-09

Looks like worldwide unemployment going up. There will be a global depression and it will be the fault of governments.

Reply
6
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
