Herbalife Shares Plunge After Company Lowers Revenue Guidance

By Howard Fine
Los Angeles Business Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of Herbalife Nutrition plunged 21% on news that the downtown-based nutrition supplement company. lowered third-quarter and full-year revenue guidance due to lower-than-expected results from its distributor network. The company released the lowered guidance in advance of an investor conference it hosted on Sept. 14 designed to drum up investor...

