Hollywood Superagent Ari Emanuel Selling Brentwood Home for $25.9M

Helen Mirren is looking for a buyer for her property in Hollywood – or rather a tenant first. Because it still depends on the many memories. This place has great emotional significance for Helen Mirren, 76. The British actress and her husband, director Taylor Hackford, 76, bought the property in the hills of Hollywood in the 1980s – when the couple were still married. They only got married in 1997. “It was the first house we lived in together,” says Helen Mirren. Almost 1000 square meters, five bedrooms: a home that is as cozy as it is sophisticated. Now it’s on sale for almost 16 million euros. They bought it in 1986 for 1.27 million euros.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO