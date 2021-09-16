CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hey, Mama! How to With John Wilson Season 2 Debuts This Fall

By Rebecca Alter, @ralter
Vulture
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHey, New York. It’s going to be a contemplative yet funny autumn with the news that How to With John Wilson is returning to HBO this November for its second season. HBO announced today that season two of the lyrical, strange docu-comedy by filmmaker John Wilson will premiere its second season on Friday, November 26 at 10 p.m. ET. Michael Koman, Clark Reinking, and Wilson’s fellow oddball Nathan Fielder return as executive producers. The show’s first season debuted in 2020 and was full of surprises, from meditations on scaffolding, to a Kyle MacLachlan spotting, to a foreskin-growing machine complete with its own theme song. It was a perfect window into New York City in all its teeming life at a time when things were still largely shut down. The biggest surprise of all, though, was the introduction of a lovable landlord, of all things. Here’s hoping for more Mama in Season Two.

www.vulture.com

Deadline

‘How To With John Wilson’: HBO Sets Premiere Date For Comedy Series’ Second Season

On Thursday, HBO set a Season 2 premiere date for How to With John Wilson, announcing that it will return on Friday, November 26. The acclaimed docu-comedy series follows Wilson, a documentary filmmaker and self-described “anxious New Yorker,” who is on a mission of self-discovery, exploration and observation, filming the lives of his fellow New Yorkers while attempting to give everyday advice on six new deceptively simple topics. Topics covered in Season 1 included “How to Make Small Talk,” “How to Put Up Scaffolding,” “How to Improve Your Memory,” “How to Cover Your Furniture,” “How to Split the Check,” and “How to Cook the Perfect Risotto.” It’s not yet clear what subjects Wilson will dive into this time around, though Season 2 will examine another set of six. How To With John Wilson debuted on October 23 of last year and was renewed for a second installment on December 9. Wilson exec produces the half-hour series with comedian Nathan Fielder (Nathan For You), Michael Koman and Clark Reinking. The first episode of the new season will debut on HBO on the 26th at 10 p.m. ET/PT, and will subsequently become available for streaming on HBO Max.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Beanie Feldstein and Steven Yeun Host an Eerie Thanksgiving in The Humans Trailer

Between The Humans and Only Murders in the Building, we’re enjoying an autumn of Jayne Houdyshell, may we be thankful for that. A24 has put out a trailer for its film adaptation of the Tony-winning play by Stephen Karam, who also directs this version. In it, Beanie Feldstein’s family gathers at her Chinatown apartment with her boyfriend (played by Steven Yeun) for a holiday meal, though an atmosphere of dread hangs over the whole experience. The rest of the cast includes Richard Jenkins, Amy Schumer, and June Squibb, as well as Jayne Houdyshell, who won a Tony for her stage performance and is the only returning member of the Broadway cast. The Broadway run of the play and film were originally produced by Scott Rudin, who has stepped back from his film and theater projects after accusations of abuse toward his subordinates. The film version will premiere in theaters on November 24 and will also air on television on Showtime.
MOVIES
Vulture

Drew Barrymore’s Emmy Menu Has Something Called ‘Jason SudEGGkis’

The Drew Barrymore Show has returned for a second season, and we are delighted to report that it still feels like a fictional series from The Morning Show universe that escaped into our reality. To mark the show’s triumphant return to daytime TV, Barrymore and crew filmed their premiere week in Los Angeles in front of a live audience. On Friday, the show held an Emmys preview ep on the Paramount lot, which means we got to see Barrymore in full red-carpet glam eating deviled eggs. Yes, Drew and her cookbook co-author Pilar Valdes did their own Barrymorian spin on punny Emmys party food names, and the puns are such a stretch you can slap prints on them and call them LulaRoe: “Kate Winslettuce cups,” “Issa Crudi-rae,” and “This Is Truffs” (not “This is HummUs”?). But the prize jewel of this segment, the Fabergé, if you will, is the “Jason SudEGGkis.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vulture

Virgin River Will Run for Two More Seasons at Netflix

The drama both you and your mama are obsessed with has been saved by Netflix. Per USA Today, Virgin River is renewed for two more seasons at the streaming service, following the premiere of its third season in July. The series, based on Robyn Carr’s romance series, stars Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, Colin Lawrence as Preacher Middleton, Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts, Annette O’Toole as Hope McCrea, Tim Matheson as Doc Mullins, Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan Brady, Grayson Gurnsey as Ricky, Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie, Zibby Allen as Brie Sheridan, and Marco Grazzini as Mike Valenzuela. Season four will address the outcomes of the finale’s many cliffhangers, like Hope’s Hail Mary surgery, the several crimes committed, one rocky divorce, and Mel’s secret pregnancy, which may or may not be with a man other than her fiancé, Jack. Whew, the drama. Virgin River will be back with more goss in seasons four and five, courtesy of Netflix. To paraphrase Marie Kondo: We’re so excited because we love mess.
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Betty Gilpin Joins Three Women, On My Block Trailer and More

GLOW vet Betty Gilpin is one of Three Women at the center of Showtime’s forthcoming drama based on Lisa Taddeo’s bestselling book, TVLine has learned. The series is an “intimate, haunting portrayal of American female desire” in which “three women are on a crash course to overturn their lives,” per the official synopsis. Gilpin’s character Lina is “a homemaker in Indiana who, after a decade in a passionless marriage, embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life.” A previously reported, Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies) stars as a grieving writer who persuades three women to tell her their...
TV SERIES
Variety

Emmy-Nominated Showrunners Honored at Variety Showrunners Virtual Dinner

A group of top showrunners including a number of those from this year’s Emmy-nominated series were treated to dinner and drinks courtesy of Craig’s at this year’s Variety Showrunners Virtual Dinner, presented by A+E Studios. The evening was a forum for showrunners to celebrate their artisan and crew teams with...
TV SERIES
Vulture

Ted Lasso Recap: A Night on the Town

As “Man City” drew to a close, it didn’t look like Coach Beard was headed anywhere good. Asking to be left alone to “shake this off” following AFC Richmond’s humiliating loss at Wembley, he walks off into the night toward some unknown destination with seemingly no interest in heeding Ted’s advice to “be careful out there.” We’ve only gotten glimpses of Beard’s life away from the pitch and hints of a wild past that might not be that far in the past. It seemed like he could be heading anywhere and that anything could happen.
FOOTBALL
Vulture

The Bodyguard Is Getting Remade Because Nothing Is Sacred

First the hologram, now this? Nearly three decades after The Bodyguard was released in theaters and became a cultural phenomenon with stars Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner (and, of course, the third star known as the soundtrack), the film is being remade with a script from Tony-nominated playwright Matthew López. Variety reports that López, best known for writing Broadway’s The Inheritance, has been hired to pen a “reimagining” of the romantic drama set in the present day. While Variety states that nobody is attached in the two leading roles yet, “combos from Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson to Channing Tatum and Cardi B have been floated.” Free idea: Mix it up and do a gender-swap with Donald Fagen and Kate Winslet.
MOVIES
TV Fanatic

Michael Nader Dies; All My Children and Dynasty Star Was 76

Sad news out of the TV world as the news has broken that Michael Nader has died. The Dynasty and All My Children star died on Monday at the age of 76. “With heavy heart, I’m sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael,” Nader’s wife Jodi Lister shared in a statement obtained by MichaelFairmanTV.com.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

The Sacklers Are Supervillains in the Trailer for Dopesick

In the trailer for Hulu’s upcoming opioid-crisis drama Dopesick, Michael Stuhlbarg plays Purdue Pharma executive Richard Sackler like a Bond villain, rasping about his plans for global domination in the middle of a private, Sackler-sponsored wing of the Met. “I think I can make this the biggest drug in the world,” he says, standing in front of a map. He’s got the deviousness of a cartoon snake, which feels like an appropriate characterization for the family who recently got off legally scot-free for their role in obfuscating the addictive properties of OxyContin. Michael Keaton plays a doctor in a Virginia mining town who sees how OxyContin ravages his community firsthand in this Barry Levinson–directed drama series, adapted for TV by Danny Strong from a book by Beth Macy. The cast is rounded out by Rosario Dawson and Peter Sarsgaard as federal investigators and Kaitlyn Dever as one of Keaton’s patients. Dopesick premieres October 13, a little over a month after the Sackler family won legal immunity from all future opioid lawsuits. Excuse me while I ram my head into a wall.
TV SERIES
loudersound.com

How Nancy Wilson created the Almost Famous soundtrack

Nancy Wilson reveals the inspiration for Stillwater, the fictional band at the heart of the movie Almost Famous, as the soundtrack's 20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition box set hits the stores. "One of the major differences between scoring a movie and writing a song for your band is with a...
MUSIC
Vulture

Fall Forecast: How Each Big Streamer Plans to Win the Season

The fourth quarter isn’t quite as make-or-break for streaming platforms as it is in the advertiser-driven broadcasting business, where billions in commercial inventory are on the line. But autumn is still awfully important for the digital networks: With summer vacations over and days growing shorter, viewing levels historically shoot up in the fall, and streamers want to make sure they’re prepared to capture as much of your attention as possible. Plus, it’s the last chance to maximize annual subscriber gains before the year rushes to a finish. Below, my look at how the six largest, most established services plan to tackle the final months of 2022. (In the coming weeks, I’ll also try to check in on smaller players with big ambitions, including Paramount+, Peacock, and AMC+.)
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Cedric the Entertainer Kicks Off Emmys With TV-Inspired Cover of Biz Markie’s “Just a Friend”

As host of the 2021 Emmy Awards, actor and stand-up comedian Cedric the Entertainer kicked off Sunday’s event by leading the audience in a cover of Biz Markie’s “Just a Friend” with the chorus, “TV, you’ve got what I need.” Markie, who was dubbed the “Clown prince of hip hop,” died in July this year, at the age of 57. The performance was a lively tribute to the legendary rapper. “RIP Biz Markie,” Cedric the Entertainer said at the end of the number, which included participation from LL Cool J, Rita Wilson and many others. The lyrics included phrases like, “Sick of...
CELEBRITIES
shsu.edu

A New Season Of Performances Debut At SHSU

Sam Houston State University College of Arts & Media offers a lineup of exceptional on-stage talent as students prepare for debut performances of the fall semester. Tickets for upcoming events are available on the Box Office website for $12 in advance and $15 on the day of the event. SHSU students, faculty, and staff receive one free ticket with a current SHSU ID.
HUNTSVILLE, TX
Vulture

The Morning Show Is Silly, Melodramatic, and Undeniably Captivating

The idea of communicating what it feels like to watch the second season of the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show is absurd on its face. Sure, a rote summary is technically accurate: It’s a show about the production of a major network’s morning news series, starring two anchors played by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, and focusing largely on what happens after former anchor Mitch Kessler (Steve Carrell) is forced out in a Matt Lauer–esque cloud of disgrace. In the second season, the rivalry between Aniston’s Alex Levy and Witherspoon’s Bradley Jackson develops further, and network executives continue to reel from the fallout of Mitch’s departure. Julianna Margulies also joins the cast as Laura Peterson, a journalist doing a substantial investigative feature on the problems at the network.
TV SHOWS
Vulture

A Streaming Guide to This Year’s Emmy-Nominated Shows

If there’s anyone more invested in chaos magic than Agatha Harkness, it has to be the Television Academy. The Outstanding Comedy Series lineup alone makes our head spin. (Emily in Paris, huh? No Mythic Quest? And yet Cobra Kai managed to sneak in there …) Or how can we forget the fact that Hamilton, the musical that came out six years ago, is up for even more awards … in the Limited Series category? The point is: 2020 to 2021 gave us a whole lot of television, too much for even the most committed TV viewer to get through. So to help you catch up on some of the shows you may have missed, we put together a guide to all the nominees that are available on the major streaming services you’re likely already paying for.
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

Emmys 2021: 10 Best, Worst, and Most WTF Moments

If you ever wondered what an awards show in purgatory might look like, the 73rd Primetime Emmys Awards just granted your wish. You could blame it on the times: In 2020, we were collectively starved for connection — any connection — and television provided a decent simulacrum, bringing people and their stories into our homes when we were at our most isolated. This year has seen society emerge from the fog of the worst days of the pandemic, and no one is really sure of what to take away from all of it — least of all the entertainment industry.
ENTERTAINMENT
Vulture

The Emmys’ Opening Number Gave Us Drunk Karaoke at 2 a.m. Energy

Don’t get upset, it’s not a major disaster. There’s nothing on tonight, he said, I don’t know what’s the matter!. Nothing’s ever on, she said, so I don’t know why you bother. That’s a terrific song about the power of television (kudos if you know it by memory) that the...
TV & VIDEOS
WWD

Top 10 Behind-the-Scenes 2021 Emmy Moments

Click here to read the full article. TV’s familiar faces gathered in downtown Los Angeles and concurrently in London on Sunday night for the 73rd Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. It was a lively production that kicked off with a TV-inspired singalong of Biz Markie’s “Just a Friend,” because if there has been one constant companion this pandemic year-plus of isolation, it’s been TV. Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” and Netflix’s “The Crown” and “The Queen’s Gambit” were the night’s top winners, proving that it was streaming shows that most captured the public’s attention. (Netflix snagged the most awards, with...
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

The Emmys Need to Watch More TV

The 2021 Emmy Awards confirmed what has long been common knowledge: The streamers are running the show. During Sunday’s ceremony, broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+ from the Event Deck at L.A. Live, the winners in the three most significant categories — Outstanding Limited Series, Comedy, and Drama — were all the products of streaming services.
TV SERIES

