CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Three Iranian dissidents to be honored by PEN America

By The Associated Press
audacy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Three imprisoned Iranian dissidents will be honored next month at Pen America's annual gala. The literary and human rights organization announced Thursday that writer-filmmaker Baktash Abtin, novelist-journalist Keyvan Bajan and author-critic Reza Khandan Mahabadi are this year's recipients of the 2021 PEN/Barbey Freedom to Write Award. All three are members of the anti-censorship Iranian Writers Association and are serving a collective 15.5 years on charges including endangering national security and “spreading propaganda.”

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
York Dispatch Online

'While disturbing, it's not surprising': PEN America slams Central York's book ban

In addition to district-wide protests, the Central York School District has begun to draw national attention for its decision to ban a list of teaching materials from creators of color. Jonathan Friedman, director of free expression and education at the nonprofit PEN America, criticized the ban and called for Central...
YORK, PA
WBUR

Three New Documentaries Confront America 20 Years After 9/11

The bumpy conclusion to the United States’ “endless war” in Afghanistan has prompted some Americans to think more deeply about how and why it happened in the first place. Along with that reflection comes the inevitable question: How has the U.S. changed since 9/11?. Planned in anticipation of 9/11’s 20th...
TV & VIDEOS
Washington Times

‘A beacon of hope’ for Iranian people

It’s my pleasure to speak with you and thank you all for your enduring commitment and advocacy on behalf of a free and democratic Iran that is prosperous at home and at peace with its neighbors. We recently celebrated in the United States the 4th of July, a joyous occasion...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleg Sentsov
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Suzanne Nossel
Rolling Stone

The ‘JusticeForJ6’ Rally Wasn’t a Joke — It Was A Warning

After the nation’s capital spent weeks girding for a repeat of the insurrection, the small crowd who came to the national mall in the shadow of the U.S. Capitol on Saturday to show support for the rioters who stormed that very same building seemed like an embarrassing sideshow. While the paltry crowd made no new attempt to breach the Capitol, they also didn’t have to. The extremist contingent has already established themselves inside the Republican Party, as evidenced by the multiple candidates who were in attendance at their event. A rally that seemed like a joke was actually a deadly serious warning of how combustible our current political climate is — and how many in the GOP insist on playing with fire.
PROTESTS
citywatchla.com

We Fact-Checked Fox News' Racist Lie. It Turns Out, the Pandemic Is Worse in Republican States

Despite the GOP’s incessant whinery about “identity politics” and the “race card,” racist dog whistles are part of their political ideology. They literally sponsored a white supremacist insurrection and made taxpayers foot the bill for white nationalists like Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller, who were on the White House payroll. Then they lied about the election. Then they tried to toss out Black people’s votes in that election. Then they lied about the insurrection to undo that election. Then they passed laws targeting Black people’s votes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pen America#The Pen#Ap#Pen Barbey Freedom#Russian#Chinese
hngn.com

Joe Biden Won't Be Able To Finish Presidential Term as More Americans Turn Against the President, International Expert Claims

President Joe Biden won't get to the completion of his presidential term, according to renowned international professor Joe Siracusa, who cautioned the 78-year-old leader that the job "ages people." Professor Joseph Siracusa, a political scientist, warned that the position of president "ages people," noting that many presidents appear healthier and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Society
CNET

Google Doodle honors America's workers on Labor Day

For many Americans, Labor Day means enjoying the waning days of summer with friends and family at backyard barbecues, the beach or mountain retreats. But it's also when the nation's laborers take a well-deserved day off. Falling each year on the first Monday of September, Labor Day is a national...
TECHNOLOGY
Stamford Advocate

Iranian Immigrant Engineers a Beautiful Career Pivot and Earns Professional Beauty Honor

SAN DIEGO (PRWEB) September 08, 2021. Elnaz Arman, a cosmetology student at Bellus Academy in San Diego, received the 2021 TrendVision “Future Star” Award. Sponsored by leading professional beauty brands including Wella Professional, Sebastian Professional, Nioxin, Kadus, Clairol Professional and OPI, the 2021 competition attracted more than 3,000 entries from across the U.S.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy