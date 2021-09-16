Le’Veon Bell the odd man out after Ravens promote Devonta Freeman
The Ravens’ backfield is starting to take shape as they recover from a number of devastating injuries – and a big name appears to be the odd man out. Baltimore promoted former Falcons and Giants running back Devonta Freeman from the practice squad to the active roster Thursday, adding him to a backfield that currently consists of Ty’Son Williams and Latavius Murray. The decision to promote Freeman left former Pro Bowler Le’Veon Bell on the practice squad – and out of the running back rotation for now.nypost.com
