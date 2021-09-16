CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Moderna, Pfizer say boosters needed; FDA’s not sure

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfsXj_0byCmGaS00

Amid calls by both Pfizer and Moderna for a round of booster shots for those fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is signaling a reluctance to call for a third shot of a novel coronavirus vaccine.

On Wednesday, Pfizer released briefing documents suggesting a third dose is needed for better protection against the virus, in advance of an FDA meeting on Friday.

The agency is set to consider and vote on Pfizer-BioNTech’s application for authorization of a third shot of the vaccine to people over age 16.

The agency’s decision will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel for consideration.

In Pfizer’s documents, the company said the effectiveness of its vaccine is declining and a third dose is needed for maximum protection. According to its research, booster shots have been shown to return the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine back to the 95% efficacy level seen in clinical trials.

“The high neutralizing titers against the Beta and Delta variants after a third dose ... are encouraging,” Pfizer’s documents read. “These data suggest that a third dose could re-establish the efficacy levels shown 1 month after two doses, prolong duration of protection, and further increase the breadth of protection.”

To bolster its argument for a third dose of its vaccine, Pfizer also released results from a study conducted by Kaiser Permanente that showed the waning efficacy is likely due to the vaccine becoming less effective over time, and not because the new delta variant is more resistant to the vaccine.

Moderna also released on Wednesday data which suggested its COVID-19 vaccine is effective in preventing serious health issues or death from “variants of concern,” but showing that the vaccine’s efficacy decreases over time.

According to the results, those who received the vaccine 13 months ago were twice as likely as those who had received the vaccine eight months ago to have a breakthrough COVID-19 case — indicating the vaccine wanes over time.

A breakthrough case is one where a person who is fully vaccinated still contracts the virus.

Moderna noted that in its Phase 3 study conducted over the summer, 88 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 occurred in the more recently vaccinated group, compared to 162 cases in the group vaccinated last year.

Of the 250 breakthrough cases, only 19 were reported as severe cases.

The FDA also released ­­briefing documents Wednesday in advance of its meeting to consider Pfizer’s request for authorization of a third dose of the vaccine.

The agency said in its documentation that it did not see the convincing protection that a third dose might provide but went on to say it had not yet “independently reviewed or verified the underlying data or their (Pfizer’s) conclusions.”

“It should be recognized that while observational studies can enable understanding of real-world effectiveness, there are known and unknown biases that can affect their reliability. Due to these biases some studies may be more reliable than others,” the FDA’s documentation read.

A review released this week by an international group of scientists said that at this time, there is not enough evidence from studies “to show a need for boosting in the general population, in which efficacy against severe disease remains high.”

Two of the doctors in the group work for the FDA, but are leaving because they disagree with how booster shots are being recommended, according to The New York Times.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID: Pfizer reports an unexpected side effect of third booster jab

In terms of side effects, there is very little that sets the third jab apart from the first two doses. The most common reactions to expect include headaches, fatigue, pain and redness on the site of injection, and muscle pain. However, a study done by Pfizer has revealed that some...
INDUSTRY
AMA

What the FDA wants doctors to tell patients asking for ivermectin

Ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug often used in animals, has seen a steep rise in prescriptions as patients seek out alternative treatments for COVID-19. If a patient insists on this drug, infectious disease expert John Farley, MD, MPH, has the following advice for doctors: tell that patient to get vaccinated. “If...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#The New York Times#Cox Media Group
kjzz.org

FDA Rejects Widespread COVID-19 Booster; Pfizer Says Vaccine Is Safe For 5-11

Arizona has added 2,020 new coronavirus cases and — as usual on a Monday — no new deaths to its daily dashboard as of Sept. 20. At the same time, state health officials have reported more than 500 deaths in the past two weeks. They say those who aren’t fully vaccinated still account for nearly all of the serious illnesses and deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Kaiser Permanente
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Washington Post

Fauci says data on Moderna, Johnson & Johnson boosters ‘a few weeks away’ from FDA review

Anthony S. Fauci, the White House’s chief coronavirus medical adviser, said data about booster shots for those who had received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines could be a few weeks away from being reviewed by the Food and Drug Administration, days after an FDA panel approved booster shots for a limited population of those who had received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
HEALTH
KION News Channel 5/46

FDA vaccine advisers vote to recommend booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine in people 65 and older and those at high risk

By Maggie Fox, Jamie Gumbrecht and Jacqueline Howard, CNN Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration voted Friday to recommend emergency use authorization of a booster dose of Pfizer’s vaccine to people 65 and older and those at high risk of severe Covid-19 six months after they get their first two shots. But The post FDA vaccine advisers vote to recommend booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine in people 65 and older and those at high risk appeared first on KION546.
PHARMACEUTICALS
cbs17

Pfizer releases side effects experienced after booster shots

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – On Friday, the FDA will discuss Pfizer’s request for authorization for its booster. In documents posted online, the FDA took note of conflicting data concerning boosters. The agency said, “Some observational studies have suggested declining efficacy of COMIRNATY over time against symptomatic infection or against the...
RALEIGH, NC
Kansas Reflector

FDA panel backs COVID-19 booster shots only for elderly and high-risk Americans

WASHINGTON — A federal health advisory panel wrestled Friday with whether to widely authorize a booster dose of Pfizer’s two-shot COVID-19 vaccine for most Americans, ultimately recommending that a third dose be offered only to older or higher-risk individuals. The Biden administration had hoped that states could begin rolling out a wide national booster shot […] The post FDA panel backs COVID-19 booster shots only for elderly and high-risk Americans appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRDO

FDA rejects Pfizer’s booster for general population, approves for people 65+

(KRDO) -- Friday, the United States Food and Drug Administration rejected Pfizer's request for booster shots for all Americans. However, the FDA recommended booster doses of Pfizer's vaccine for people 65 and older and those at high risk of severe COVID-19. The company initially recommended all Pfizer recipients receive a...
INDUSTRY
news9.com

FDA Panel To Discuss The Push On Pfizer Booster Shots

The FDA said no to the Pfizer booster shot for Americans younger than 65, but a decision may be in favor for some senior citizens and people at risk for COVID-19. FDA panel members say Pfizer has not provided sufficient data on the safety of a third dose for all age groups.
INDUSTRY
WDTN

Miami Valley reacts to FDA panel’s vote on Pfizer booster shot

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Health experts and people in the Miami Valley are reacting after an FDA panel voted against recommending Pfizer booster shots for Americans age 64 and under. Premier Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Marc Belcastro said health officials weren’t surprised by Friday’s vote as new data on...
DAYTON, OH
WTRF

Moderna study: Those vaccinated last year more likely to contract COVID-19

(WJW) – A recent study shows that people who got the Moderna vaccine a year ago are more likely to contract COVID-19 than those who got it more recently. Moderna’s Phase 3 COVE Study compared participants who received the vaccine between July 1, 2021 and August 27, 2021 to participants who got it between July 2020 and October 2020.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Wrcbtv.com

FDA vaccine advisers reject Pfizer's booster request

Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration rejected Pfizer’s application to add a third, booster dose of its coronavirus vaccine to the two-dose regimen. Members of the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee rejected the application by a vote of 16 to 2. But they reserved the right to amend the question being asked in a second round of voting.
INDUSTRY
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy