Activist Clover Hogan Recounts Her ‘Deeply Upsetting’ Experience With The Activist

CBS has announced a new reality show, The Activist, and as someone who works in the nonprofit field (when I’m not writing about true crime and dramedies), I can state without seeing a single episode that it’s at terrible idea. And I’m not usually that person. For the most part, even when something doesn’t appeal to me, I try to recognize that it will or does appeal to others and respect that as much as possible. Twilight, for example. It’s not my thing but it is for many other people, and I wish them the joy of it. But not this. The Activist is a terrible idea that will likely harm countless nonprofit organizations currently engaging in activist work related to health, education, and the environment – if not the reputation of activism and – by extension – the nonprofit organizations that perform similar activism work (or even the nonprofit sector as a whole). I’m sure co-hosts Usher, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Julianne Hough have the best of intentions and mean well. However, everyone involved in green lighting the series should feel bad for doing what will likely end up being a bad thing.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO