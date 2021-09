There’s a point around the ten hour mark in Tales of Arise — the point where players have just entered Menancia, the third enclosed realm of Dharna — where the game introduces the concept of Battle Chain Bonuses. The idea that, as its name might imply, chaining together successive fights out in the field, will result in higher EXP rewards and increased drop rates for items. It’s not the first game to include such a feature; plenty of RPGs prior have dabbled with the idea of encouraging players to double-down and bet their winnings on potentially grander returns, even if for something as simple as an XP multiplier. But Arise‘s inclusion of such — or more specifically, the point with which the game decides to bring it to the forefront — comes at the most perfectly-timed moment in the 50-60 hour trek. Not because, playing it, you feel a sense of relief or even appetite that combat is being emboldened by a manner of risk and reward. Or that it may be the point where you actually find yourself sprinting relentlessly from one encounter to the next.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO