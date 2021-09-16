Nevada releases 3 new specialty license plates

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles Monday released three new specialty license plates that will benefit charitable causes.

All three plates are available at DMV offices and in the Online Vehicle Registration and Personalized Plate Order services on the Department’s website.

The Friends of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department plate features the department’s badge on a dark background with the tagline “Supporting our Heroes.” Proceeds will go to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation , which supports officers with equipment, training and community engagement programs.

The Opportunity Village plate has a large, multicolored heart with the organization’s “Love” logo. Proceeds will benefit Opportunity Village programs in Las Vegas that serve people with intellectual disabilities.

The Public Education Foundation plate shows a graphic of children standing on top of books with the slogan “Driving Education.” Proceeds will be split between local school districts around Nevada and also various programs of The Public Education Foundation , which funds classroom supplies for teachers, college scholarships, and other programs providing direct support to schools and students.

The DMV’s Online Vehicle Registration allows motorists who have purchased a vehicle from a Nevada dealer to register it online without a DMV office visit. The department also added a number of additional charitable plates to the service this week, bringing the total number of available styles to 26. The DMV is planning to make all unrestricted charitable plates available in online registration next month.

Specialty license plates have generated more than $88 million for Nevada charities since 1998. There were 358,920 active charitable plates as of June 30, 2021.