In 2020, any Hawaii business, especially a small business, that managed to grow revenue was swimming against a rip tide of Covid interventions. Virtually all of us were sent home in March 2020 – flights were curtailed, Waikiki emptied out. Businesses deemed essential carried on, but certainly not at their normal pace. Customers vanished. Supply chain issues appeared almost immediately, cutting into how much a business could sell even when they could reach customers.

