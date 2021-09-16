CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This TV Star Left His Show After "Terrorizing the Set," Producer Says

When Derek Shepherd met his end via a car accident on the 11th season of Grey's Anatomy, fans were shocked. After all, Patrick Dempsey seemed to be just as crucial to the medical drama as star Ellen Pompeo, and Meredith and Derek (or MerDer, if you're in that deep) were the show's central romance. Now, thanks to a new book about the making of the TV staple, How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey's Anatomy by journalist Lynette Rice, some new information has come to light about the behind-the-scenes drama that led to Dempsey's 2015 exit from the show. Read on to find out why one executive producer said the star was "terrorizing the set" and how his relationship with his colleagues reportedly deteriorated.

Popculture

Soap Opera Star Reportedly Exits Show After Nearly 20 Years in Role

British actress Helen Flanagan was a fixture on Coronation Street for several years, but the star has reportedly quit the show for good, almost three years after she last appeared on the show. Flanagan played Rosie Webster on the 60-year-old soap opera from 2000 to 2018. She is reportedly choosing other career opportunities and focusing on raising her children instead of returning to Coronation Street.
marketresearchtelecast.com

Why Jessica Capshaw left Grey’s Anatomy

On Grey’s AnatomyAs in all long series, the characters go through their cycles. This does not mean that fans will easily tolerate or accept the departure of an actor they love very much. What happened with Jessica Capshaw, responsible for interpreting Arizona Robbins, was no exception. Many regretted that in the 14th season of the series they had to say goodbye to the medical drama of ABC.
Decider

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Crew Say Patrick Dempsey Was “Terrorizing the Set” Before Exit

The Grey’s Anatomy cast and crew have opened up about Patrick Dempsey‘s major exit from the series, which was apparently not as peaceful as folks initially thought. According to The Hollywood Reporter, there were actually major “HR issues” surrounding his character’s shocking death in Season 11. Dempsey had issues with the cast and crew, including showrunner Shonda Rhimes and love interest Ellen Pompeo (Meredith Grey). In Lynette Rice’s new book How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy, Dempsey’s exit is broken down in great detail.
Hello Magazine

Where are the stars who left NCIS now?

NCIS fans were thrilled recently when it was confirmed that the hugely popular CBS series will be returning for a 19th season. While viewers can now rest easy knowing that Mark Harmon is staying put as the inimitable Leroy Jethro Gibbs, it did seem for a moment that the show was setting the scene for his exit.
shondaland.com

Your Fall 2021 TV Preview

Can you feel it in the air, friends? Fall TV is upon us. Although we are blessed to live in a time with an abundance of television options throughout the entire year, the shows arriving this fall really highlight the wide expanse of TV available. Below, find 13 new and returning shows you should keep on your radar in the coming months, which run the gamut from emotional family dramas to baking competitions, to documentaries, and, yes, even that wacky burger-based animated comedy. Ah, fall TV.
Hello Magazine

This Grey's Anatomy star is fronting a new series and it sounds brilliant

Grey's Anatomy fans listen up! Former star of the medical drama, Jesse Williams, is going to be fronting a brand new drama series on Hulu and it sounds seriously good. The American actor, who waved goodbye to his role as Jackson Avery in the ABC show earlier this year, will be appearing in Olga Dies Dreaming – a series adaptation of the upcoming novel of the same name, written by Xochitl Gonzalez.
CinemaBlend

Grey's Anatomy Bombshell: How Patrick Dempsey's 'Terrorizing' Behavior Led To McDreamy Death

The Grey’s Anatomy drama doesn’t end when the cameras stop rolling. Ever since Isaiah Washington’s alleged use of a homophobic slur led to his exit from the series, Shondavision fans have been treated to behind-the-scenes headlines almost as shocking as what’s happening on their screens. And, while fans might have been privy to some of the tension involving Patrick Dempsey ahead of his Season 11 departure, a new unauthorized book makes some pretty strong claims regarding “HR issues” with the actor that resulted in the decision to kill off Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd.
celebratingthesoaps.com

Grey’s Anatomy: Sandra Oh Addresses Cristina Yang Return Rumors

Fans who have been wishing for alum Sandra Oh to reprise her iconic character Dr. Cristina Yang can now set aside their hopes for her return for the actress has clarified that the long-running medical drama is a time in her past. Fans were very expectant of her character’s return...
Birmingham Star

Abigail Spencer returning to 'Grey's Anatomy'

Washington [US], September 8 (ANI): Actor Abigail Spencer is all set to re-appear in the popular medical drama 'Grey's Anatomy's upcoming 18th season. According to Variety, Spencer will reprise her role as Megan in the upcoming 18th season of ABC's medical drama show. Megan is the younger sister of Kevin...
Hello Magazine

Grey's Anatomy announces return of another familiar face for season 18

Another familiar face will be returning to Grey Sloan Memorial for Grey's Anatomy's record-setting upcoming season. Just days after it was revealed that Kate Walsh will be donning her scrubs once again for the upcoming season, show bosses have announced that another former star will also be reprising her role.
Paste Magazine

Will This Be the Final Season of Grey's Anatomy? ... Should It Be?

Grey’s Anatomy, ABC’s venerable medical drama, is about to enter its 18th (!!) season on September 30th. The beloved series has been on longer than ER (fifteen seasons), 24 (nine seasons), Mad Men (seven seasons), and The Sopranos (six seasons). As I’ve written about before, the show is my person, long a source of comfort TV. I’m often behind on every single TV show except Grey’s. If I’m doing the math right, I’ve seen all 372 episodes that have aired to date. I love it in spite of (because of?) its ridiculousness. I love that Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) forgets the fact that she has children until the show needs a very specific plot point. I love that I often cannot remember who has dated who because everyone has slept with everyone. I love the medical mysteries. I love how often the characters break the rules because “it’s the right thing to do.”
Tom's Guide

Grey's Anatomy season 18 release date, teaser trailer, cast and latest news

Some familiar faces are back in their scrubs in Grey's Anatomy season 18. ABC released the first promo for the upcoming season, which warns fans to "Brace yourself for one hell of a return." The show is welcoming back Abigail Spencer and Kate Walsh. Maybe more past stars will make an appearance.
epicstream.com

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 1 Release Date, Spoilers & Predictions: Meredith Will Find Love And One Surprise Character Will Return?

The past couple of months have been tough for Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), but her fate will seemingly take a 360-degree turn in Grey’s Anatomy Season 18. Ahead of the show’s Sept. 30 premiere, ABC dropped the official trailer for the hit series, as well as the synopsis for Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, Episode 1.
celebratingthesoaps.com

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Takes Viewers To A New Tomorrow

The beloved medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy” has shared a new key art for its upcoming season 18 premiere, which brings people into the future. To celebrate the premiere in this Covid-19 era, ABC shared the key art to its social media channels, which carries a tagline “A New Tomorrow, Today.”
TVLine

Emmys Red Carpet Photos: TV Stars From Pose, WandaVision and More

TV junkies rejoice, for the 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are at last upon us. But before host Cedric the Entertainer can kick off this year’s main event, the small screen’s biggest stars — both those who were nominated, as well as those were royally snubbed — must walk the red carpet. Among those spotted on this year’s carpet are WandaVision‘s Kathryn Hahn, The White Lotus‘ Jennifer Coolidge, Pose‘s Billy Porter, Schmigadoon!‘s Cecily Strong, Nailed It‘s Nicole Byer, The Bachelorette‘s Rachel Lindsay and Queer Eye‘s Karamo Brown, among countless others. And there’s a lot to be excited about ahead of the 2021 Emmys. Including...
GeekTyrant

Hilary Swank to Star in and Executive Produce Alaska-Set Drama STILLWATER at ABC

ABC has picked up a pilot titled Stillwater. The Alaska-set drama has brought Oscar-winner Hilary Swank (Boys Don’t Cry, Million Dollar Baby) on board to star and executive produce. Tom McCarthy has also boarded the project as writer, director, and executive producer as well. The pilot marks McCarthy’s first broadcast network project. He wrote the pilot of Showtime’s Roger Ailes miniseries The Loudest Voice, and executive produced and directed select episodes of Netflix series 13 Reasons Why.
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars,' 'The Voice' and More TV Shows Returning This Week

This week marks the official end of summer, which means new episodes of your favorite television shows is just around the corner. Now that the 2021 Primetime Emmys are in the rearview mirror, we can focus on what's next. That includes a new season of Dancing With The Stars, fresh action from NCIS on a new night. The Voice is also back, while Fox has a full slate of animated hits at the end.
