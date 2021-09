BYU released its depth chart prior to Saturday’s Utah game with some minor changes. The only change on the offensive side of the ball was Gunner Romney being listed with an “OR” alongside Chris Jackson at one of the WR spots. Romney suffered a lower leg injury versus Arizona and sources told Vanquish The Foe that he is expected to miss multiple weeks. Aaron Roderick said that he doesn’t expect it to be season ending.

UTAH STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO