Dune’s Denis Villeneuve Talks Star Wars And Being A Movie Fanboy At Heart

Just before the weekend hit, the reviews for Denis Villeneuve’s Dune dropped – and they were largely overwhelmed at the size, scale, and ambition of the filmmaker’s Frank Herbert adaptation, the Empire review included. But since Villeneuve’s approach has been to chop Herbert’s dense tome in two, his adaptation currently only covers the first half of the story – and the implied ‘Part Two’ hasn’t officially been green-lit by studio Warner Bros, likely dependent on a level of financial success from the first instalment. Fear not though – because work has been ongoing on Dune: Part Two in the background, and it sounds like Villeneuve and his team will be ready to go if (or, hopefully, when) the second instalment gets the thumbs-up.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO