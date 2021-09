A report from the Wall Street Journal found that Facebook is aware that its Instagram platform is negatively affecting the mental health of its users, particularly teenage girls, while publicly minimizing its impact. Caleb Silver, the Editor-in-Chief at Investopedia, joined Cheddar to discuss what the social media giant has done to remedy the issue and if it even is the platform’s responsibility to take action. "They say it’s their mission to create a great experience for their users, but we’re seeing here now that 27 percent of their users feel worse after looking at Instagram and those that already have mental health issues or body image issues feel even worse," he said.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO