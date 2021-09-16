CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Patrick Dempsey's Grey's Anatomy exit involved "H.R. issues": "He sort of was terrorizing the set"

Primetimer
Primetimer
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Entertainment Weekly editor-at-large Lynette Rice conducted more than 80 interviews for her oral history book How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy, which will be released on Tuesday and which is being excerpted in The Hollywood Reporter. The book details alleged "HR issues" involving Dempsey, accusing the McDreamy actor of having "diva-like fits" amid tension with co-star Ellen Pompeo. It all came to head in Season 11 when executive producer James D. Parriott was brought back to serve as a "veritable Dempsey whisperer." "Shonda needed an OG to come in as sort of a showrunner for fourteen episodes," says Parriott. "There were HR issues. It wasn’t sexual in any way. He sort of was terrorizing the set. Some cast members had all sorts of PTSD with him. He had this hold on the set where he knew he could stop production and scare people. The network and studio came down and we had sessions with them. I think he was just done with the show. He didn’t like the inconvenience of coming in every day and working. He and Shonda were at each other’s throats." Co-executive producer Jeannine Renshaw adds: "I think Shonda finally witnessed it herself, and that was the final straw. Shonda had to say to the network, 'If he doesn’t go, I go.' Nobody wanted him to leave, because he was the show. Him and Ellen. Patrick is a sweetheart. It messes you up, this business." For his part, Dempsey says of his behavior on set: "It’s ten months, fifteen hours a day. You never know your schedule, so your kid asks you, 'What are you doing on Monday?' And you go, 'I don’t know,' because I don’t know my schedule. Doing that for eleven years is challenging. But you have to be grateful, because you’re well compensated, so you can’t really complain because you don’t really have a right. You don’t have control over your schedule. So, you have to just be flexible." Dempsey adds of learning of his exit: "I don’t remember the date (I got the news). It was not in the fall. Maybe February or March. It was just a natural progression. And the way everything was unfolding in a very organic way, it was like, 'Okay! This is obviously the right time.' Things happened very quickly. We were like, “Oh, this is where it’s going to go.”

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Ex-Grey's EP Reveals Backstage Drama Behind Derek's Death in Season 11: Patrick Dempsey and Shonda Rhimes 'Were at Each Other's Throats'

Apparently, that car crash wasn’t really to blame for Derek’s death. In an excerpt from Lynette Rice’s How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter, former executive producer James D. Parriott reveals that behind the scenes, things had become so tense between Patrick Dempsey and series creator Shonda Rhimes by Season 11 that she “needed an OG to come in as sort of a showrunner for 14 episodes” to usher the actor off the canvas.
TV SERIES
Birmingham Star

Abigail Spencer returning to 'Grey's Anatomy'

Washington [US], September 8 (ANI): Actor Abigail Spencer is all set to re-appear in the popular medical drama 'Grey's Anatomy's upcoming 18th season. According to Variety, Spencer will reprise her role as Megan in the upcoming 18th season of ABC's medical drama show. Megan is the younger sister of Kevin...
TV & VIDEOS
daytimeconfidential.com

New Book Explores Origins of Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy is coming to life. Entertainment Weekly editor-at-large Lynette Rice has penned called How to Save a Life, which chronicles the behind-the-scenes stories of the hit show. EW featured an excerpt from the book that shed light on the Grey's pilot. Ellen Pompeo initially wasn't into the idea of...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
H.r.
Person
Patrick Dempsey
Person
Ellen Pompeo
hartfordcitynewstimes.com

Ellen Pompeo hints at Grey's Anatomy end

Ellen Pompeo has admitted fans are not "far off" with their speculation that 'Grey's Anatomy' is close to the end. The 17th season of the medical drama saw a wave of past cast members, including Patrick Dempsey, Sarah Drew and Eric Dane, make a return to the show, prompting viewers to speculate the ABC show may be reaching the end of its time, and the 51-year-old actress - who plays Meredith Grey - has hinted that could well be the case.
TV & VIDEOS
Paste Magazine

Will This Be the Final Season of Grey's Anatomy? ... Should It Be?

Grey’s Anatomy, ABC’s venerable medical drama, is about to enter its 18th (!!) season on September 30th. The beloved series has been on longer than ER (fifteen seasons), 24 (nine seasons), Mad Men (seven seasons), and The Sopranos (six seasons). As I’ve written about before, the show is my person, long a source of comfort TV. I’m often behind on every single TV show except Grey’s. If I’m doing the math right, I’ve seen all 372 episodes that have aired to date. I love it in spite of (because of?) its ridiculousness. I love that Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) forgets the fact that she has children until the show needs a very specific plot point. I love that I often cannot remember who has dated who because everyone has slept with everyone. I love the medical mysteries. I love how often the characters break the rules because “it’s the right thing to do.”
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Justin Chambers Finally Addresses His Shocking ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Exit: I Was ‘In A Bubble’

In ‘How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy’, Justin Chambers opens up about leaving the series nearly two years his shocking exit. For longtime viewers of Grey’s Anatomy, Justin Chambers‘ departure from the series in Jan. 2020 was one of the most heartbreaking over the past 17 seasons. And now, nearly two years after his exit, he’s opening up about why he chose to walk away from the massively successful ABC drama.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Katherine Heigl Claims Real Reason for 'Grey's Anatomy' Exit Had Little to Do With Feud Rumors

An unauthorized book about the behind-the-scenes happenings of long-running medical drama Grey's Anatomy is on the way, and the tea that it spills is piping hot. How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey's Anatomy was written by author Lynette Rice, and The Daily Telegraph published a juicy excerpt ahead of the book's Sept. 21 release date. In this excerpt, the truth behind Katherine Heigl's controversial exit came to light.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grey S Anatomy#Entertainment Weekly
imdb.com

Grey's Anatomy Cast Spills New Secrets Behind the Show's Most Shocking Exits

Some deaths at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital are truly unforgettable. For longtime viewers of Grey's Anatomy, they've seen their fair share of doctors roll up their sleeves and say goodbye to the long-running ABC series. While some get a proper TV funeral, others disappear without a trace, leaving some fans wondering, 'What really happened to that cast member?' Fortunately, a new book may just hold the answers. Just in time for season 18, How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey's Anatomy is set to be released on Sept. 21. Author Lynette Rice shares behind-the-scenes secrets about a show that became a pop culture staple. And with new interviews from show creator...
TV SERIES
arcamax.com

Daffney Unger dies aged 46 after concerning live stream

Daffney Unger has died aged 46. The former WCW and TNA Wrestling star - who worked as an on-screen manager and in-ring competitor herself - has passed away after making concerning statements during an Instagram Live this week. On Thursday (02.09.21), her friend Lexie Fyfe tweeted: "We are very sad...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
PTSD
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Simone Biles on Her 88-Pound 2021 Met Gala Gown (Exclusive)

Simone Biles is an Olympic icon and a fashion icon. The celebrated gymnastic walked the carpet in her this Met Gala debut on Monday in a truly epic gown that paid tribute to gymnasts and the sport itself. The stunning ensemble included a black body suit covered in stars, under...
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Taraji P. Henson - 2021 Emmys E! Glambot

Kathryn Hahn Shares "Fondness" for "WandaVision" Billy Porter Talks Playing "Male Whitney Houston" on "Cinderella" Kathryn Hahn Shares "Fondness" for "WandaVision" Billy Porter Talks Playing "Male Whitney Houston" on "Cinderella" 1 day ago. 3 days ago. Kim Kardashian Reveals Which West Child Makes Mornings a "Struggle" 3 days ago. 3...
CELEBRITIES
toofab.com

Jeannie Mai Reveals Pregnancy, Baby Bump on The Real Return

On their first date, Jeannie told Jeezy that she didn't "plan on having kids" with him. The Real got off to quite the exciting start on Monday, as the show returned for its new season. Right at the top of the show, cohosts Loni Love and Adrienne Houghton made some...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy