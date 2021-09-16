CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

This Dell gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 is just $750

By Alice Newcome-Beill
The Verge
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrabbing any of Nvidia’s new GPUs for less than a grand is unheard of, but today, you can grab a Dell G15 gaming laptop for just $750, nearly $300 off the initial list price. It may not have the same extraterrestrial curb appeal as Dell’s Alienware laptops, but this G15 still has muscle where it counts. This 15-inch laptop manages to pack in an RTX 3050 graphics card and an 11th Gen Intel Core-i5 CPU, which is ideal for supplying the high refresh 120Hz FHD display.

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away the Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop today

It can be difficult to choose between a tablet and a laptop, but with the Microsoft Surface products you can have both. Portability, versatility, and power are what matters when browsing these Surface Pro deals, Surface Laptop deals, student laptop deals, and laptop deals. And right now, at Best Buy, you can get $100 off the 12.4-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Touch-Screen, and $200 off the 12.3-inch Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Touch Screen. Those are two incredibly versatile 2-in-1 laptops, for incredibly low prices.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This work-from-home laptop is $968 off at Dell today — you read that right!

Are you thinking about upgrading your home tech? If you’ve been working from home for the past year and a half, you already know how important it is to have a reliable laptop. If you’re ready to upgrade your personal computer, or if the laptop provided by your company just isn’t cutting it, then it’s time to invest in a newer model that can keep up with your day-to-day workload. Right now, you can get the Dell Vostro 7500 Laptop for $968 off the regularly marked price of $1,927 when you buy it today from Dell for just $959. This high-end laptop makes working from home a breeze.
COMPUTERS
People

Walmart Quietly Cut Prices on These Popular Laptops and Tablets — Up to 43% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. In some areas, the school year has already started, but if you're still in need of a new laptop or tablet, Walmart has you covered with a plethora of online deals that are worth looking into. To help you get started, we sifted through the site to curate a list of the best options that cost as little as $69. You'll find everything from an Apple iPad Air to a Samsung Chromebook, and they're all up to 43 percent off. But hurry, these deals won't last long.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Dell Alienware#Gaming#Dell G15#Fhd#Usb#Hdmi#Mcafee Livesafe
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV for Labor Day

The Labor Day sales are in full swing and that means Best Buy has some amazing offers. Right now, you can buy a massive Hisense 70-inch Class A6G Series 4K TV for just $550, saving you a huge $300 on the usual price. If you’re looking for one of the biggest TVs out there for a great price, this is the offer for you but you’ll need to be quick. This is a Labor Day offer after all, so there’s no guarantee that it’ll last longer than today only. Grab it now while stocks last.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This Gateway laptop is $149 at Walmart today, and it’s perfect for productivity

There are always deals coming down the pipeline, many for new laptops and computers. It’s great because, at any time, you can upgrade an old system, replace one, or grab something extra. What’s not so great is the disparity between value and cost. If you go cheap, generally, you’re sacrificing power, performance, and features. If you go expensive, well, you’re paying a hefty price overall. Buying the cheapest available laptop isn’t always the best idea, either.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Seriously, don't buy these Apple products: September 2021 edition

Let's cut to the chase and say that Apple is a total master at making old stuff look new, thus trying to convince you to part with your hard-earned cash. Here's a rundown of the Apple purchases you shouldn't make until the products are refreshed. The entire iPhone 12 lineup:...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Don’t miss this incredible Acer gaming laptop deal at Walmart today

Looking for a sweet gaming laptop that doesn’t cost a fortune? Right now, you can buy the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop for just $740 at Walmart, saving you a huge $310 on the usual price. Looking stylish and offering plenty of great features and hardware, this is an awesome deal for anyone keen to embrace portable gaming. You’ll need to be fast though as stock is likely to be limited at this price.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Dell
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
RTX
Digital Trends

Dell’s best back-to-school laptop is ridiculously cheap today

Back to school is here once again. If you’re still looking for the perfect student laptop for you or your child, then you’ll want to check out the student laptop deals going on now at Dell. The New Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop is on sale now at Dell for just $392, marked down $138 from its regular price of $530. This laptop features an 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor for super fast speeds, a 128GB Solid State Drive, and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connection capability, and it comes equipped with Windows 11, so you can get right to work straight out of the box.
COMPUTERS
gadgetsin.com

ASUS ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED Laptop with Geforce RTX 3060

With high-performance configuration, ASUS ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED laptop is ideal to be a pro-grade mobile workstation, and an innovative ASUS dial streamlines your workflow wherever you’re. Let’s keep checking if you want to learn more about the laptop. ASUS ProArt StudioBook 16 measures ‎14.25 x 10.39 x 0.78 inches...
COMPUTERS
momblogsociety.com

5 things to know before buying a gaming laptop

The decision to buy a gaming laptop might sound quite exciting. However, once you start comparing the different gaming laptops, you will realize how confusing it is. Soon enough, it will seem like a Herculean task to choose the right gaming laptop. Want to know an easier way out?. If...
COMPUTERS
manofmany.com

Dell Finally Gets into the Portable Monitor Game with New C1422H

Dell is striking out into new territory, offering a portable monitor that should make working wherever you find yourself more feasible, though gaming may not be the best use for this monitor. With the identifier of C1422H, the new portable monitor offers a 14-inch 1080p IPS panel with LED backlighting. The monitor comes with a standard 60Hz refresh rate and a 6ms response time. It also offers 300 nits of brightness, so reading document and viewing presentations shouldn’t be a problem even if you find yourself in brighter environments.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Dell extends Labor Day sale with $308 off RTX 3060 Alienware m15

The Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 is one of the best gaming laptops to buy. Currently, Dell's extended Labor Day sale takes hundreds off this powerful machine. As part of the sale, you can get the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 for $1,371. Normally, it would set you back $1,679, so you're saving $308 with this deal. This is one of the best Dell deals available this week.
ELECTRONICS
Ubergizmo

ASUS Just Launched A Bunch Of OLED Laptops

While OLED displays on smartphones have become the norm, the same cannot be said for laptops, but if you are in the market for a laptop with an OLED display, then you’re in luck because ASUS has taken the wraps off a bunch of new laptops, all of which will feature OLED displays.
COMPUTERS
PCGamesN

Early Intel gaming GPU benchmark places doubt on RTX 3070 comparisons

Intel’s gearing up to enter the gaming GPU fold with a range of new Xe HPG based cards, the first of which is codenamed Alchemist. While the first round of rumours initially suggested that the newcomer could rival AMD and Nvidia with specs that could go ‘head to head’ against an RTX 3070, Tum_Apisak spotted early benchmarks (via TechSpot) that show the upcoming graphics card is more likely to make a GTX card sweat rather than an RTX model.
COMPUTERS
technave.com

Understanding laptop GPUs for work or gaming purposes

Nowadays, laptops are usually equipped with either an integrated graphics processing unit (iGPU) or a graphics processing unit (GPU) to process graphics and images and output them to the display. However, laptops equipped with a discrete GPU are usually quite power-hungry, which drastically reduces the laptop’s battery life, and they tend to be a lot heavier.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Best laptop deals: Save $440 on Dell Inspiron 15, $630 on an HP Pavilion 15 and more

Whether you're in search of an easy-to-use laptop for going back to school or a powerful computer for your work-from-home grind, now is a great time to find an affordable device that suits your needs. Apple's new M1-powered MacBook Air and MacBook Pro are each discounted by $150 at Amazon. Newegg has a pair of AMD-based laptops from Dell and HP that boast big discounts and tons of RAM and solid-state storage space for the price, and Best Buy has a couple sweet deals on two-in-one convertibles from Dell and Lenovo.
COMPUTERS
IGN

Daily Deals: MSI RTX 3070 Gaming Laptop for $1349, First Discount on the New Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset and Accessories

There are some really good deals today. Score the lowest price ever on an MSI GL66 RTX 3070 gaming laptop on Amazon. Best of all, it ships within the week. For those of you who haven't yet picked up an Oculus Quest 2, Newegg sweetens the deal a bit more with a bonus gift card. Purchase an accessory (some of them are really, really handy), and you'll get bonus gift cards for those as well. Check out the price drops on a 2021 Hisense 4K QLED TV, the Xbox Elite Series 2 wireless controller, Sony noise cancelling headphones, and more.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy