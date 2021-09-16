This Dell gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 is just $750
Grabbing any of Nvidia’s new GPUs for less than a grand is unheard of, but today, you can grab a Dell G15 gaming laptop for just $750, nearly $300 off the initial list price. It may not have the same extraterrestrial curb appeal as Dell’s Alienware laptops, but this G15 still has muscle where it counts. This 15-inch laptop manages to pack in an RTX 3050 graphics card and an 11th Gen Intel Core-i5 CPU, which is ideal for supplying the high refresh 120Hz FHD display.www.theverge.com
