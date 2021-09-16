CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik to host ‘Jeopardy!’ through 2021

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
“Jeopardy!” has announced that there will not be as many guest hosts for the answer and question gameshow through the rest of the year.

Producers said Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will host the show through the remainder of the year, Variety reported.

Bialik’s shows will start airing on Sept. 20 and run through Nov. 5.

Jennings will host after that as their schedules permit, Sony said, according to USA Today.

Bialik started taping her episodes recently, posting a photo to Twitter announcing that recording has begun.

Earlier this year, “Jeopardy!” had selected Mike Richards as the replacement for Alex Trebek. But just over a week after being chosen, Richards first stepped down before being removed as the show’s executive producer, after controversial comments he had made on a podcast came to light, Sony officials said. He also had been sued for discrimination by models on the “Price is Right” in 2010 and 2011 when he was the show’s producer, Variety reported.

Currently, the shows that Richards had taped before he stepped down are airing, Deadline reported.

Bialik had been chosen to host primetime specials and tournaments when Richards was announced as the nightly show host, USA Today reported.

Sony said it is still looking to name a permanent host of the main show.

