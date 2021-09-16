CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Short of gas, wind, and power: How a perfect storm is roiling the world’s energy market

By Katherine Dunn
Fortune
Fortune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XMst8_0byCiMjy00

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning.

On Wednesday, two U.K. fertilizer plants announced they would be shutting down production indefinitely—citing not declining business or heavy tax burdens, but the cost of a precipitous rise in European gas prices.

The closures are a worrying sign that the knock-on effects of the European gas rally—the outcome of a perfect storm of hurricanes and stagnant wind farms, European climate policy and the COVID-19 pandemic—are spreading. Higher energy prices risk pushing up costs for everything from fertilizer—and, it follows, already soaring food prices—to transport, heating, and heavy industry, underlying already rising inflation and slowing down the global economic recovery. And while many of the factors are European-specific, low inventories and looming winter demand is causing hand-wringing from China to California.

The gas spike, too, carries a warning of things to come. Europe is ahead of the rest of the world in pushing forward renewable energy policy, and has a bloc-wide goal to reach net zero by 2050. That means it must also contend with a growing reliance on renewable energy—and whether that means, paradoxically, a growing dependence on gas.

Natural Gas

With prices hitting record seasonal levels across Europe, gas's cornerstone role in the continent's economy—from power generation to home heating to food production—is painfully clear. Since January, the benchmark Dutch TTF gas hub price is up more than 300%. That huge price surge is due to a whole spectrum of both supply and demand factors.

On the one hand, demand has rebounded in 2021, as the region (and the world) have lurched out of the COVID-19 pandemic—and this was paired with an unusually cold 2020/21 winter.

That left supplies on the back foot going into the summer, the traditional restocking season; today, going into autumn, regional inventory levels are near their lowest in a decade, encouraging fears that another cold winter could push prices up even further. Those lower stockpiles have been exacerbated by strained gas supplies, due to maintenance on gas infrastructure in Norway, which had been delayed due to the pandemic, and a lack of spot offers from Russia's Gazprom, one of the region's main sources of gas.

Gazprom's lack of spot offers via Ukraine and Poland has also drawn suspicious accusations that Russia is holding back supplies of its own gas, in order to make a point about how much Europe needs the politically controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which is awaiting approval by German regulators.

But Russia, too, is facing its own supply crunch: higher demand is coming not just from Europe but also from Asia, and that has been paired with the pre-winter need to replenish its own stockpiles.

LNG

Russia's situation is just one of the global strains on gas markets. Because it can be transported, liquefied natural gas (LNG) operates as the "global" market for natural gas. There, supply has been taken off the market by Hurricane Ida, which hit the Gulf of Mexico and paused exports—and now by Hurricane Nicholas, which has also shut down an LNG export terminal near Houston.

Here, Europe's desperate demand for gas is further causing the price to surge. The fact that Europe is behind the LNG price surge is unusual, points out Xi Nan, vice president of gas and power markets at Rystad Energy in Oslo, as Asia is normally the main demand driver for the fuel.

Making things worse, Asia is still a center of LNG demand—and a growing one: a push by the Chinese government away from coal, paired with the general economic resurgence, is drawing gas from both the U.S. and Russia, while inventories are low globally ahead of winter.

That is raising the prospect that China, too, could see winter fuel price spikes so severe that industrial production that relies on gas-fired power will have to be curtailed—because companies simply can't cover the costs.

Wind

There's also another factor in the rise of energy prices, one that is particularly important in Europe. Wind power, which now makes up around 20% of the European energy mix on average and directly competes with gas for power generation, has long grappled with a supply conundrum: what happens when the wind doesn't blow?

This summer, that's exactly what happened—producing a shortfall that Mads Nipper, the CEO of Danish wind giant Ørsted likened to being a farmer, "and it doesn't rain".

This shortfall (and the solar equivalent: cloudy skies) hits at the problem of renewable intermittency, which forces those who rely on renewables to either store energy generated by those energy sources in batteries in order to shore up low periods, or rely on traditionally stable sources of energy like nuclear power, gas, or coal to fill the gaps.

Because battery storage on a wide scale is expensive, Europe relies on highly-interconnected systems of power, moving renewable energy around on the continent to try and balance out supply. But low renewable supplies—currently paired with tight gas supplies, which typically step into the gap—is momentarily re-carbonizing the European power system, and doing so at a high cost.

"When wind is down, solar is down, [and] gas is also quite tight, then coal has to be up, with a higher cost," said Xi. Because coal faces high carbon prices, as the highest polluting fuel, that pushes up the "baseline" energy cost, she points out.

A bump in the road?

Though many of the current conditions pushing up gas prices are temporary—the wind will probably pick up again, for example—others hint at a more fundamental shift. An increased reliance on renewable energy, higher carbon prices, weather disruptions from hurricanes and storms, and geopolitical wrangling with Russia are all long term trends that could add to price volatility in the years to come.

Meanwhile, the argument that the energy transition itself could produce a supply crunch and high prices—by deterring medium-term fossil fuel investment—is an argument that's made frequently, at least by oil and gas executives.

On Wednesday, Chevron CEO Mike Wirth argued to Bloomberg that, “looking out for a few years if the global economy continues to grow and recover post COVID, is there sufficient reinvestment in the energy that runs the world today? Or are we turning so quickly to the energy that runs tomorrow that we created an issue in the short term?”

While the oil and gas industry has used that argument as a case for further investment in fossil fuels, it does speak to the conundrums of managing intermittency. Germany, for example, is phasing out both nuclear and coal plants simultaneously—leaving gas in a clear swing position.

But could those dynamics truly disrupt Europe's energy shift? Unlikely—"one tight winter" isn't likely to slow down the adoption of renewables, Xi says.

"The transition will go ahead anyways," she argued. "It's more about how to handle the intermittency in a cost effective manner."

Comments / 2

Pat
2d ago

Shutting down nuclear and coal fired power plants wasn’t an accident. The powers to be want to limit consumption and to achieve their goal they have intentionally limited the supply. End result, you pay more, use less and the Leftest are happy.

Reply
2
Related
Fortune

China fears trigger stocks sell-off, sinking Dow futures and crypto

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. This is the web version of Bull Sheet, a no-nonsense daily newsletter on what’s happening in the markets. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Good...
ECONOMY
Fortune

Is a stock market correction on the horizon?

Welcome to The Dividend, Fortune’s new weekly investing column, available exclusively to our subscribers. Each week we’ll dig into an area of the market that’s making headlines and help you figure out what deserves a place in your portfolio—and what doesn’t. The S&P 500 has taken a dive. It all...
STOCKS
Fortune

Why a shortage of carbon dioxide could mean no Christmas turkey

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Already faced with low worker turnout, the U.K. meat industry has a fresh headache: a shortage of carbon dioxide used to stun pigs and poultry before they are slaughtered. Carbon dioxide is missing from...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Independent

Gas price hikes: Will my energy bills rise?

The price of gas has soared in recent weeks, putting several energy suppliers out of business and forcing some factories to stop production.The price of wholesale gas has surged by 250% since the beginning of the year and added 70% just since August, according to figures from Oil & Gas UK.– Why are wholesale gas prices soaring?There are many reasons for this. The economy is opening up from its pandemic lows, so demand for gas is increasing.Europe is also about to start entering winter, when gas demand will be highest, especially from countries such as the UK which overwhelmingly rely...
TRAFFIC
Washington Examiner

What's causing soaring energy prices in Europe

Europe is facing an energy crunch caused by surging wholesale prices for natural gas, raising the prospects of higher utility bills for customers and forcing some manufacturers to halt operations. A complex brew of forces is causing the European gas market’s unprecedented surge, creating a “perfect storm” of higher than...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Energy#Wind Power#Renewable Energy#Energy Systems#Gas Pipeline#Fortune Daily#European#Dutch#Nord Stream 2#German#Lng#Hurricane Ida#Rystad Energy#Chinese#Wind There#Danish
Houston Chronicle

Storm recovery, Federal Reserve decisions to drive oil prices this week

The recovery from hurricanes Nicholas and Ida in the Gulf of Mexico and decisions from the Federal Reserve will drive crude oil prices this week, analysts said. Oil rallied last week as the arrival of Nicholas set back efforts to restore production in the Gulf knocked offline earlier by Ida. The Baker Hughes rig count on Friday showed 41 rigs offshore still evacuated. More than than 20 percent of both oil and natural gas production remained offline Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT
CNN

Gas prices in the UK could trigger food shortages within weeks

London (CNN Business) — UK supermarkets could face shortages of meat and other fresh food within weeks after soaring gas prices prompted a major US fertilizer manufacturer to suspend production, turning off most of Britain's supply of carbon dioxide to the food and drink industry in the process. Illinois-based CF...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Reuters

Trade group wants restrictions on U.S. natural gas exports

Sept 17 (Reuters) - A manufacturers trade group on Friday urged the Department of Energy to order U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) producers to reduce exports, warning of price increases and supply shortages this winter. Natural gas prices have surged this year on strong global demand and modest production increases...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
Country
Poland
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Germany
Country
China
FOXBusiness

America’s next hot import might be record energy prices

Today’s high energy prices could be a preview of coming attractions—a real horror movie if this winter is cold. Benchmark U.S. natural-gas prices edged above $5 per million British thermal units this month, near their highest since 2014, but they are fairly tame compared with levels in Europe and Asia. The inventory situation seems less dire at home too as underground natural-gas storage grows. The problem is that seasonal stockpiling isn’t happening quickly enough, with inventories 7.1% below their five-year average and less margin for error.
TRAFFIC
BBC

Gas price rise: US boss holds crisis gas talks with UK

The boss of a US company that supplies 60% of the UK's food-grade carbon dioxide supply has held crisis talks with the government over shortages. Tony Will, chief executive of CF Industries, arrived in the UK earlier after the firm stopped production at its two fertiliser plants because of soaring wholesale gas prices.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BBC

Gas firms seek help amid higher energy bill fears

The government is considering offering emergency state-backed loans amid fears for struggling energy companies and soaring bills for customers. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng will hold crisis talks with industry bosses including Centrica and E.On on Monday. High demand for gas and reduced supply are behind a surge in wholesale prices.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Why Gas Desperate Europe Is Not Buying LNG

(Bloomberg) -- A record rally in natural gas prices in Europe doesn’t mean it’s become lucrative to send every available molecule to the region. Even though European prices have more than tripled this year, they are yet to beat rates for the liquefied fuel delivered to Asia, the biggest importing region. That’s because countries from Japan to India are panic-buying before the winter, heightening competition for the small fraction of the supply that trades freely in the spot market and isn’t tied to long-term contracts.
TRAFFIC
NBC San Diego

A ‘Perfect Storm' Is Brewing in India's Investment Scene, Says VC Investor

Several factors including an improvement in infrastructure are allowing investors to take more risks by betting on Indian start-ups, Vaibhav Agrawal from Lightspeed Venture Partners told CNBC. As many as 828 venture capital funded deals were announced between January and July, with a total disclosed value of $16.9 billion, analytics...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Fortune

53K+
Followers
2K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy