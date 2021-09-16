Adia Victoria Performs Live For World Cafe

Whenever Adia Victoria found herself struggling to write about the South while confined at home throughout 2020, she would turn to the soil. The one source of creative comfort she found was the imposing magnolia tree visible just outside her mother’s house in North Nashville. “I got really close to that tree,” says the singer-songwriter and artist. “I’m from South Carolina, and like a lot of kids, I grew up in the shade of a magnolia, where I would create worlds with my little sisters and all the little girls in the neighborhood. I went back to that: There were times...

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO