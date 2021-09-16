Adia Victoria Performs Live For World Cafe
Adia Victoria recently recorded a World Cafe At Home Session. The performance featured songs from the blues guitarist’s pending album, A Southern Gothic, and more. The session took place on August 6 at Nashville’s Club Roar. Joining Victoria for the set were guitarist Mason Hickman, bassist Jason Harris and drummer Timothy Beaty. The performance began with “Magnolia Blues,” which is also the opening song on A Southern Gothic. Fellow album cuts, “Mean-Hearted Woman” and “Whole World Knows” followed. Victoria ended with her 2020 single, “South Gotta Change.”www.jambase.com
