Lisa Rinna Says She ‘Tried Really Hard’ With Daughter Amelia’s Ex Scott Disick After Shady Diss

No regrets! Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna said she “wasn’t mean” and “tried really hard” to be on friendly terms with her daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick before their split.

“You know, I’ve actually been quite nice about Scott Disick, and I would never say that out loud. I might have thought things that weren’t very polite,” the Bravolebrity, 58, said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday, September 15. “Can I atone for my thoughts? Yeah.”

Lisa assured, “I wasn’t mean. Listen, I tried really hard. I was really patient, and I tried really hard. We’ll leave it at that.”

The former Melrose Place actress remained civil toward the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 38, but she has not hidden the fact that she’s pleased her youngest daughter, 20, is back on the market.

On September 7, Lisa commented a smiley face emoji on a fan page sharing an article from Us Weekly about Amelia and Scott’s split.

The Days of Our Lives alum took another subtle jab at Scott when asked how she felt about his and Amelia’s uncoupling on WWHL on August 11.

“How do you think I feel?” the Oregon native told Andy Cohen at the time. “Listen, I will say this: Amelia’s very happy right now and you really want your kids to be happy, so Harry [Hamlin] and I are very thrilled that she’s happy.”

An insider told Life & Style Amelia “dumped” Scott after Younes Bendjima leaked an alleged Instagram DM from the Flip It Like Disick star shading ex Kourtney Kardashian’s PDA-packed relationship with Travis Barker.

“He for sure regrets messaging Younes, but the problem with social media is that you can’t turn back time,” said the insider, noting that the model feels Scott “needs to grow up.”

That being said, the brunette beauty is fully enjoying her new single status. “At the moment, she’s concentrating on herself,” a second insider told Life & Style, confirming she doesn’t have a “special someone” in her life right now.

That being said, plenty of guys have been shooting their shots for a chance with the California native.

“She’s been getting so much male attention since breaking up with Scott and messages from hot guys with verified Instagram accounts have been sliding into her DMs,” dished the insider. “If the right guy comes along, she’s not going to turn him down.”