Vision Communications, RTC and EATEL continuing to assess markets’ damages, make critical repairs to miles of infrastructure, release restoration projections

LAPLACE — St. John the Baptist Parish issued the following Hurricane Ida recovery updates on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 18. In response to mounting garbage, Parish President Hotard facilitated the partnership between Metro and Waste Pro. Ten Waste Pro trucks are out Parish-wide servicing the community in addition to Metro trucks. President Hotard also issued an Emergency Household Waste Bid and is in the process of executing agreements to increase disposal capacity. Bids will be opened Sunday, September 19, 2021, at 10 a.m. “My main priority right now is getting the trash off the street for our residents; therefore, taking emergency actions were necessary,” said Parish President Hotard. “I will continue to take any and all actions necessary to rid our streets of garbage. I want to thank residents for their patience and cooperation as we work to get all garbage collected.”

SAINT JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO