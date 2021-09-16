CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vision Communications, RTC and EATEL continuing to assess markets’ damages, make critical repairs to miles of infrastructure, release restoration projections

By Special to
L'Observateur
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREV Broadband, parent company of Southeast Louisiana’s largest independently owned telecommunications company, continues response to Hurricane Ida’s significant damage and develops restoration timelines. Gonzales, La. – REV Broadband – the parent company of RTC, EATEL, EATEL Business, Vision Communications and VENYU – continues to assess and rapidly respond to significant...

