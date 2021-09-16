Living in the Past: 2014-2016

First off, for the latest Sens updates, please follow me on Twitter at. Give me a twitter follow, I will give you a follow too!. With the Ottawa Senators training camp set to begin in a week, one has to wonder why it took management almost two months to make a long term offer to Brady Tkachuk, that his camp would consider. If reports are correct that Tkachuk was offered 8 years for 64 million on Tuesday, then you would think it wouldn’t take long for Brady to sign it as other mainstream media outlets have been saying for weeks now that Tkachuk isn’t happy that Ottawa hasn’t made any serious offers to him. This offer would remove that feeling he supposedly has in contract negotiations, if it’s indeed correct. Or, is the structure of the contract a problem? Is it back loaded with no bonus money up front? This would be due to the flat cap the NHL will have in place for the next few seasons. There are many questions but no answers as these contract negotiations have already gone on far too long, considering the importance Tkachuk has with this franchise.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO