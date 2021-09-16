CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Living in the Past: 2014-2016

One of my favorite things to do when the hockey season hasn’t started (and there’s zero news) is watch old Panthers games. Don’t get me wrong, I’m excited with the development camp going on, but I need more! Hopefully we’ll get some good coverage of the upcoming rookie tournament…. When...

Sharks re-sign Noah Gregor

The San Jose Sharks announced today that they’ve re-signed forward Noah Gregor to a one-year contract. The cap hit for the deal will be $750,000, according to CapFriendly.com. Gregor spent the majority of the season with the Sharks, scoring five goals and six points in 30 games. He also played...
Fore!!! Will Have to Wait

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. Because of the new NHL Covid protocol, the Canadiens executives and players have to be exposed as little as possible so they will not take part in the annual tournament. This year it will feature Habs alumni. Considering that the 4th wave is currently taking flight in Montreal, it’s probably not a bad thing. Besides, Bergevin recently spoke to the media and for now, there isn’t that much to say. Well, except maybe about Jonathan Drouin but we’ll hear about that in Chantal Machabée’s exclusive one on one with him on RDS on September 20th.
Leafs Top 40 Prospects - #24

For the latest Leafs updates or Follow @mikeinbuffalo on Twitter. The Toronto Maple Leafs organization has drafted and developed a number of youngsters currently playing in the NHL like Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, Pierre Engvall, Travis Dermott and Justin Holl, but the next step for the club under GM Kyle Dubas is to keep replenishing the prospect pool to provide the Leafs with youngsters who can step up and replace veterans who retire, depart via free agency or are traded.
Givani Smith signs 2 yr deal - 750K AAV, 1 way deal

Yesterday, Detroit posted a video calledUp Close with Jared McIsaac. The young defenseman is still trying to get a healthy season as a pro. Today, the club wrapped up its final RFA signing as RFAGivani Smith signed a 2 year deal. The terms haven’t been made available yet. In fact,...
Toffoli Said...

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. Toffoli will soon start his second season wearing the Sainte-Flanelle and at $4.25 M per year, he’s a very good bargain for the Canadiens. At the media day, he was asked what he thought about the offer sheet the Carolina Hurricanes submitted to Jesperi Kotkaniemi. The Canadiens’ forward called the offer “Bizarre” but added that KK couldn’t be blamed for signing it because “who would turn down 6 million?”
Leafs announce roster for Traverse City Tournament

For the latest Leafs updates or Follow @mikeinbuffalo on Twitter. The Toronto Maple Leafs will be taking part in the Traverse City Prospect Tournament for the second time and announced on Tuesday their roster for the five-day tournament. A roster of 26 players (15 forward, 8 defensemen and 3 goalies) will compete against prospects from the Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, Detroit Red Wings, and St. Louis Blues from September 16 to September 20 at the Centre ICE Arena in Traverse City, MI.
How Many Games Will The Goalies Play?

Seattle's strength right now is clearly built from between the pipes and out. The Kraken have a strong defensive blueline and three good goalie options. Here is the cast:. Phillip Grubauer (40GP 1.95GAA SV% 0.922%) Seattle surprised everyone in free agency when it was announced that they had signed former...
Arizona Coyotes' Expected Roster After Major Turnover

The Arizona Coyotes have had quite an eventful 2021 offseason. They traded away a number of star players including Conor Garland, Darcy Kuemper, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson. The return for those players included an unprecedented amount of albatross contracts like Anton Stralman, Loui Eriksson, Antoine Roussel, Jay Beagle, Shayne Gostisbehere, and Andrew Ladd.
Word on Woodward discusses prospects tournament with Shawn Horcoff

Nice preview, and a thanks to the Wings and Word on Woodward. Horcoff reiterates Seider’s readiness for the NHL. They touch a bit on Berggren, Veleno and McIsaac as well. What I’ve noticed with a lot of readers is that there is a continued thread of hype regarding Veleno but most don’t talk a lot about Berggren. Last year, Berggren turned a lot of heads in the SHL. Veleno continued to be bounced back and forth from wing to center trying to find his place (similar issue in North America). So much has to do with familiarity, but at the center position, don’t be surprised to see Berggren ahead of Veleno on the depth chart. Veleno will likely have to be on the wing a bit more.
When will Pierre Dorion finally resolve RFA Tkachuk and Brown situations?

First off, for the latest Sens updates, please follow me on Twitter at. Give me a twitter follow, I will give you a follow too!. With the Ottawa Senators training camp set to begin in a week, one has to wonder why it took management almost two months to make a long term offer to Brady Tkachuk, that his camp would consider. If reports are correct that Tkachuk was offered 8 years for 64 million on Tuesday, then you would think it wouldn’t take long for Brady to sign it as other mainstream media outlets have been saying for weeks now that Tkachuk isn’t happy that Ottawa hasn’t made any serious offers to him. This offer would remove that feeling he supposedly has in contract negotiations, if it’s indeed correct. Or, is the structure of the contract a problem? Is it back loaded with no bonus money up front? This would be due to the flat cap the NHL will have in place for the next few seasons. There are many questions but no answers as these contract negotiations have already gone on far too long, considering the importance Tkachuk has with this franchise.
Quick Hits: Flyers Camp Schedule and Preview, Tix, TIFH

1) On-ice work at the Flyers 2021 Rookie Camp will begin on Thursday of this week and continue on Friday. Over the weekend, the Flyers Rookie will play back-to-back games against the New York Rangers prospects, with a game at the MSG Training Center on Saturday and a rematch at the Skate Zone in Voorhees on Sunday. No fans will be admitted to the building during Rookie Camp.
Podkolzin, Klimovich highlight the 2021 Canucks' rookie camp roster

Last month, Vancouver Canucks director of player development Ryan Johnson told me that the administrative challenges surrounding Covid-19 were creating obstacles as the team worked to finalize a plan to get its young players onto the ice before training camp. On Monday, that plan was announced. Rookie camp begins this...
A realistic approach to following Calgary's upcoming prospect camp

Calgary's 2021 Prospects' training camp begins tomorrow, as the Flames plan to host 27 young players hoping to make a lasting impression on the franchise. Rookie/prospect camps are an interesting part of the hockey calendar. After months without hockey, it is the first sign that the NHL's regular season is on the horizon. With so many hockey-starved folks paying close attention, the happenings at each franchise's camp tend to get blown a bit out of proportion. Those in desperate need of a story do their best to dig up one, occasionally painting a picture that does not exist.
Craig Smith doesn’t expect much to change without David Krejci

Craig Smith saw 695:49 of five-on-five ice time last season. 352:19 of it came with David Krejci as his center. With Krejci now centering a new set of wingers in the Czech Republic, Smith potentially will have to learn to get comfortable with a new center as he enters his second season with the Bruins.
Ducks sign Tobias Rieder to PTO

The Anaheim Ducks have reportedly signed forward Tobias Rieder to a professional tryout agreement, according to CapFriendly.com. Rieder is 28 years old and has played a total of 478 career NHL games with five different teams. This past season, he scored five goals and seven points in 44 games with the Buffalo Sabres.
A New Initiative and Rookie Camp

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. After the wave of reactions provided by Logan Mailloux’ selection in the first round of this year’s entry draft, team owner, C.E.O. and President Geoff Molson had promised that the Canadiens would accompany the young man to make sure he understood the seriousness of his action and that they would come up with a concrete plan. Today, a part of that plan was revealed when Montreal launched the Respect and Consent action plan.
Rangers on various ESPN channels/platforms eight times in 2021-22

Thursday, ESPN revealed their 2021-22 broadcast schedule. That list includes exclusive games as well as those stream on, ESPN+, who will stream more than 1,000 out-of-market games, taking over from Center Ice. In all, the Rangers will appear eight times exclusively on the various ESPN networks. What that means to those of us in NY, as to if we will be blacked out remains to be seen. In the past, on ESPN, you were blocked out but on NHL Network on NBC Sports Network, I was not. But I would not be shocked if the ESPN+ contests are blocked out.
2014-2015 Sabres vs. 2021-2022 Sabres (Pt. 1)

It’s widely assumed throughout the hockey world that Sabres and the Coyotes are vying to finish last in the NHL this season in order to obtain the best chance at Canadian wunderkind Shane Wright, the likely first overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. And what a co-inky-dink, these two teams were doing the exact same thing in in 2014-2015! The Sabres, of course, would win the battle (although ultimately lose the war to Edmonton), as the Sabres finished last but picked second and selected Jack Eichel.
Prospect Showcase: Preview

The Blackhawks finally released the roster for the upcoming Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase versus the Wild this weekend in St. Paul, Minnesota. The exhibition is named after the late Tom Kurvers who passed away in June after battling cancer. There are only two games on the docket with the opening...
Quick Hits: Rookie Camp, Avon, Promotion Schedule and More

1) 2021 Flyers Rookie Camp: On-ice group work begins today and continues tomorrow at the Flyers' 2021 Rookie Camp. The pace should go a bit quicker than at the recent Development Camp but the late summer nature of the previous camp made it a bit different in tone than a typical late June/early July Development Camp. The immediate goals now are to get ready for NHL Camp next week, evaluate which young players on the bubble will stay around beyond Rookie Camp and prepare for back-to-back games this weekend against the players in the New York Rangers Rookie Camp.
