UK’s Johnson shakes up government with eye on early election

By JILL LAWLESS Associated Press
NWI.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was finishing a major shakeup of his government on Thursday, shuffling his team of middle-ranking and junior ministers after making big changes at the top. Johnson appointed multiple women to ministerial jobs, a day after appointing Foreign Secretary Liz Truss — only...

www.nwitimes.com

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson: We will have to do everything we can to stop energy firms failing

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said “we’ll have to do everything we can” to prevent energy companies going under as wholesale gas prices surge in the UK.OGUK, representing the offshore oil and gas industry, reported wholesale prices for gas have surged 250% since January – with a 70% rise since August alone.The rise in gas prices has been blamed on a number of factors, including a cold winter which left stocks depleted, high demand for liquefied natural gas from Asia and a reduction in supplies from Russia Speaking to broadcasters on the tarmac of New York’s JFK airport Mr Johnson...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Boris Johnson expected to push Joe Biden to lift UK travel ban

Boris Johnson is expected to push Joe Biden to lift the ban on UK travellers during his current visit to the US.The British Prime Minister will reportedly make an “impassioned case” for fully vaccinated Britons to be allowed to enter the States.Following the UN General Assembly, Mr Johnson will meet the US President at the White House on Tuesday during his four-day visit.“The Prime Minister will make an impassioned case for Brits who’ve been double jabbed to be allowed to travel to the US,” a government source told The Telegraph.“There are a lot of family links, business links and millions...
TRAVEL
The Guardian

EU tactics contributed to UK’s hardline stance, says former May aide

The EU is partly responsible for the Brexit minister David Frost’s aggressive negotiation tactics on the Northern Ireland protocol, Theresa May’s former special adviser on Europe has said. Raoul Ruparel said Brussels’ refusal to give May concessions on the protocol, only to subsequently agree a deal with Boris Johnson, “feeds...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Latest: Johnson to Bolsonaro: vaccines save lives

The Latest on the U.N. General Assembly (all times local):NEW YORK — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stressed the importance of coronavirus vaccines during a meeting with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who says he has not been inoculated.The two men met Monday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York As journalists were ushered out of the room at the start of the bilateral meeting, Johnson said: “Thanks everybody, get AstraZeneca vaccines.”Johnson told Bolsonaro: “I’ve had it twice,” referring to the AstraZeneca vaccine, which was developed at Oxford University.The Brazilian leader pointed at himself...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Wallace
Person
Gavin Williamson
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Michael Gove
Person
Dominic Raab
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Nadine Dorries
Variety

U.K. Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries Makes Debut at London Tech Week After Shock Appointment

Newly appointed U.K. Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries delivered the opening keynote at the London Tech Week conference on Monday with a promise of “stable digital regulation.” Dorries, whose full official title is Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, said that she would deliver on the U.K. government’s digital regulation ambitions, set out in July by her predecessor Oliver Dowden. Broadly, the regulation aims to actively promote innovation; achieve forward-looking and coherent outcomes; and exploit opportunities and address challenges in the international arena. “I intend to carry on that good work which has already been achieved. As your new digital...
U.K.
The Independent

Climate campaigners hurting their own cause with motorway blockades, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has accused global warming campaigners of damaging their own cause by disrupting daily life with stunts like repeatedly blocking motorways.Mr Johnson said that protesters from Insulate Britain who targeted M25 junctions in Kent, Surrey, Essex and Hertfordshire had detracted from the climate emergency message at a time when it is increasingly being taken on board by the British people.He added that the government was right to take on new powers to move protesters when they threaten critical infrastructure like roads and railways or take direct action which risks doing “serious economic damage”.Mr Johnson was speaking as 41 people...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Labour to open EU talks on ‘new agreement’ to end post-Brexit crisis forcing musicians to abandon tours

Labour plans to open its own talks on a “new agreement” with the EU to end the post-Brexit crisis forcing musicians to abandon tours, piling pressure on the government to finally act.Brussels will be asked to revive its offer of visa-free visits across the EU for creative artists and to remove huge new fees and red tape to transport equipment, The Independent can reveal.Keir Starmer’s party has been criticised for a reluctance to reopen Brexit wounds by committing to plug gaps in the skeleton trade deal reached by Boris Johnson, but will now make its own move to rescue...
POLITICS
albuquerquenews.net

UK says no money for Scottish-Northern Irish underwater tunnel

LONDON, England: A proposed 21-mile undersea tunnel to link Scotland and Northern Ireland will not be funded, according to British officials. Proposed by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at an estimated cost of at least £15bn, government officials have said the project is "dead," prior to next month's budget meetings.
U.K.
The Independent

Four ex-prime ministers snub Boris Johnson’s Chequers dinner with only Theresa May agreeing to go

Four former prime ministers have turned down invitations to a centenary dinner at Chequers – leaving Boris Johnson to host only Theresa May at his country retreat.The prime minister had hoped for a rare gathering of all the surviving occupants of No 10, to mark 100 years since a UK leader first enjoyed staying at the lavish Buckinghamshire country home.But Tony Blair and Gordon Brown turned down the offer of the reunion and it has now been confirmed that John Major and David Cameron have also said they are unable to attend.It means Mrs May will be the only...
U.K.
The Independent

Cabinet reshuffle - live: Boris Johnson continues shake-up with Penny Mordaunt out and Kemi Badenoch promoted

Boris Johnson is continuing his cabinet shake-up on Thursday with a reshuffle of more junior ranks following an overhaul of some of the top positions.Penny Mordaunt is leaving her paymaster general role, moving to become a minister of state at the Department of International Trade, while Kemi Badenoch has been promoted and Greg Hands is also shifting departments.Among the movers yesterday was Liz Truss, who was appointed foreign secretary, leaving Dominic Raab to be demoted, and Gavin Williamson, who was removed from the education brief.The new Conservative Party co-chair, Oliver Dowden, has urged staff to "prepare for the next election" which one report suggested could be held as soon as spring 2023. Read More Reshuffle in full: Who is out and who has been promoted?Boris Johnson has tried to sort out his cabinet by sacking everyone for his own mistakesRobert Jenrick sacked as housing secretary in Boris Johnson’s reshuffle
U.K.
audacy.com

UK's Johnson demotes foreign secretary in Cabinet shake-up

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson demoted his top diplomat and fired his education minister in a major government shakeup Wednesday, as he tried to move on from a series of political missteps and revive his promise to “level up” prosperity across the U.K. In the biggest move,...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson flexes muscles with shake-up of cabinet for post-Covid era

Boris Johnson asserted his dominance over the government with a larger-than-expected reshuffle which swept underperforming ministers out of the cabinet and delivered demotions for “big beasts” Michael Gove and Dominic Raab. In a shake-up characterised by No 10 as creating a team to “build back better” after the Covid pandemic,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Treasury 'kills off' Boris Johnson's £15billion dream of building 'world's stupidest tunnel' between Scotland and Northern Ireland

Boris Johnson's £15billion dream of building the 'world's most stupid tunnel' between Scotland and Northern Ireland looks to have been killed of by the Treasury. Government officials have admitted the ambitious project - ridiculed by Tory MPs and many experts - is 'dead, at least for now' after fraught negotiations with Rishi Sunak ahead of the Budget next month.
U.K.
BBC

Welsh government opposes voter ID at UK elections

A new law that will require voters to produce identification at Westminster elections could cause confusion in Wales, the Welsh government has said. UK ministers say the plans will boost transparency and protect democracy but Labour has claimed it will lock millions out of elections. Now Welsh ministers are calling...
ELECTIONS
IBTimes

UK PM Boris Johnson Breaks Election Promise, Raises Taxes

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced plans Tuesday to break election promises by raising taxes to fund the country’s healthcare and reform the social care system. The parliament is set to meet on Wednesday to discuss whether Johnson’s tax raise manifesto will be approved into law. Taxes paid by workers and employers would increase about 1.25%, raising almost £36 billion pounds ($50 billion) in the next three years.
INCOME TAX
newschain

Johnson chairs Cabinet ahead of controversial social care funding shake-up

Boris Johnson has briefed his Cabinet on plans to reform health and care funding, which are expected to tear up Tory manifesto commitments. The Prime Minister will set out in the Commons later how he aims to tackle the social care crisis in England, with the risk of a Tory backlash if he raises National Insurance to pay for the reforms.
WORLD
NWI.com

UK government eyes tax hike to pay for care for older people

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans Tuesday to fulfill a election promise to grapple with the rocketing cost of the long-term care needed by Britain’s growing older population. To do it, he appears set to break another election vow: not to raise taxes. Johnson is scheduled to...
HEALTH
The Guardian

Morrison government prepares legislation with an eye to a 2022 federal election

The Morrison government is preparing for a pandemic election with legislation to allow more time and reasons to cast a pre-poll or postal vote. But the government has so far stopped short of endorsing a broader overhaul to allow the electoral commissioner to change the date of polling in response to an emergency, as recommended by the bipartisan electoral matters committee.
WORLD

