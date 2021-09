Hialeah Hospital has had a tremendous positive trajectory over the last few years thanks to the stewardship of Hialeah Hospital CEO, Michael Bell. As a result of his hard work and dedication, Steward Health Care announced that Michael Bell will become the new president of Florida Medical Center, leading the hospital’s efforts to tackle the regional COVID surge and expand high-quality healthcare to the diverse communities of South Florida. The announcement marks a new era of leadership following Steward’s acquisition of five South Florida hospitals, including FMC and Hialeah Hospital – where Bell previously served as president – from Tenet Healthcare Corporation earlier this month.

