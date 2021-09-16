Democrats' communication problem
Despite "$1,400 stimulus checks, increased unemployment insurance, greater subsidies for health care exchanges, and a child tax credit program," — all of which were passed on a party-line vote as part of their American Rescue Plan — Democrats worry they're failing to communicate such initiatives to voters, who might not realize who is responsible for the extra cash in their pockets when they head to the ballot box in 2022, McClatchy reports.theweek.com
