Democrats' communication problem

By Brigid Kennedy
The Week
The Week
 4 days ago
Despite "$1,400 stimulus checks, increased unemployment insurance, greater subsidies for health care exchanges, and a child tax credit program," — all of which were passed on a party-line vote as part of their American Rescue Plan — Democrats worry they're failing to communicate such initiatives to voters, who might not realize who is responsible for the extra cash in their pockets when they head to the ballot box in 2022, McClatchy reports.

David Anderson
3d ago

the Democrats biggest communication problem is they lie to the American people on a daily basis and will not take responsibility for it

The Week

The Week

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

