Nevada State

Public meetings set for secondary Southern Nevada commercial airport

By Mick Akers
reviewjournal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAirport officials are seeking public input on possible ground transportation options to the long talked about potential supplemental airport in Southern Nevada. The Clark County Department of Aviation is hosting two virtual public meetings aimed at giving background on the possible ground transportation options for the Southern Nevada Supplemental Airport and to taking in public input on the topic.

