Macon County, TN

Elementary teacher raises concerns about COVID-19 cases

By Craig Harris Editor charris@ maconcountytimes.com
Lebanon Democrat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Fairlane Elementary School first grade teacher brought concerns about the school’s recent battle with COVID-19 to the Macon County School Board meeting on Sept. 7. Ashley Willis received five minutes to speak to the board members, and her concerns led to lengthy discussion as to why the school board has elected not take any action regarding the closing of schools during the recent spike of COVID-19 cases.

