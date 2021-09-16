CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cycling

70.3 Worlds Pro Bike: Lucy Charles-Barclay’s Cube

By Chris Foster
triathlete.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing in fresh off an excellent second-place finish at the Collins Cup last month and a win at 70.3 Elsinore in June, the young Brit with the battle braids is high on everyone’s podium picks for this weekend’s 70.3 World Championship in St. George. Lucy Charles-Barclay recently made a move from longtime bike sponsor Specialized to Euro-centric Cube Bikes, and we’ve got a close look at the stunning shapes and custom bits that she’ll be using in her bid to become 70.3 world champion.

www.triathlete.com

Comments / 0

Related
cyclingutah.com

IRONMAN 70.3 World Championships: Kyle Brown (USA) Battles ALS to Finish; Gustav Iden (NOR) and Lucy Charles-Barclay (GBR) Take Pro Titles

ST. GEORGE, Utah (September 18, 2021) — After two-years of anticipation for a world championship event, St. George, Utah, took the global spotlight this week as fans and athletes alike witnessed the remarkable lineup of pro athletes at the 2021 Intermountain Healthcare IRONMAN® 70.3® World Championship presented by Utah Sports Commission. Featuring moderate temperatures, striking landscapes, and some unpredictable weather, the Land of Endurance lived up to its billing with Lucy Charles-Barclay (GBR) taking the top spot for the first time as women’s world champion while Gustav Iden (NOR) defended his 2019 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship title, making it two-in-a-row.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
triathlete.com

70.3 World Championship Start List Announced

Next weekend, the 70.3 World Championship will take to St. George, Utah in a condensed one-day format—meaning both the men and the women will hit the water on Sept. 18 to crown two new world champions on the hilly, tough course. (The 70.3 World Championships will return to St. George next year, after a shuffling of events due to COVID moved the 2022 race from New Zealand.)
SPORTS
triathlete.com

Recalled: When the 70.3 World Championship Came to Vegas

When the Ironman 70.3 World Championships first emerged on the triathlon scene in 2006, it was held on a pancake flat course in Clearwater, Florida, some 20 miles away from the Ironman headquarters in Tampa. While the venue delivered almost otherworldly results (in 2010, British pro Julie Dibens became the the first woman to crack the four-hour barrier there, clocking 3:59:33 to win), it was also ripe for drafting. Because there wasn’t enough undulation to string out the cyclists on Clearwater’s straight, smooth stretches of road, there was a major issue of large—and perhaps unavoidable—packs on the bike course. As one athlete put it, “in Clearwater, it’s not a real true test of the athlete.”
CLEARWATER, FL
triathlete.com

Q&A: Five Quick Questions with Lucy Charles-Barclay

Ahead of the 70.3 World Championships in St. George, Utah we caught up with the many time world champion runner-up British star Lucy-Charles Barclay, who has been camped out in the area for the last week ahead of the race. Here’s what she’s expecting, what she’s looking forward to after the finish line, and what she has planned for the next few years.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cube Bikes#Bike#Specialized#Aerium C#Dt Swiss 1100#Dt Swiss Arc#Schwalbe#Adamo#Axs#Rotor Aldhu
WOWK

Snowshoe Mountain holds Mountain Bike World Cup

SNOWSHOE, WV (WBOY) — The Super Bowl of mountain bike racing is happening right here in West Virginia. Snowshoe Mountain in Pocahontas County is hosting the final two rounds of the Mercedes-Benz U-C-I Mountain Bike World Cup. Top Cyclists from all over the world including several Olympic gold medal winners are competing in both downhill and cross-country races. Round 5 of the 6-round international bike race took place Wednesday, and the final championship is scheduled for this weekend.
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV
triathlete.com

Stay or Go? When to Follow the Race Plan (and When to Go for Broke)

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. There has been no shortage of exciting racing over the past few weeks. Kristian Blumenfelt’s sprint to the Olympic gold medal; Taylor Knibb beating multi-time world champ Daniela Ryf at the Collins Cup; and we should all be buckling up for an exciting 70.3 World Champs starring all of the above.
CYCLING
triathlete.com

70.3 Worlds Pro Bike: Kristian Blummenfelt and Gustav Iden’s Giant Trinity Setups

The Norwegian duo of Olympic champion Krisitan Blummenfelt and 70.3 world champion Gustav Iden aren’t just countrymen, they’re teammates, training partners, and friends. They’re also both sure one of them will win the world title on Saturday; they just don’t know which one. Their Giant Trinity bikes might look exactly...
CYCLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Sports
triathlete.com

Ironman Hints World Championships Could Be Moved From Kona

Ironman CEO Andrew Messick suggested today that the Ironman World Championship—which throughout nearly its full 40-year history has been staged in Kona, Hawaii—could be moved, saying that the company is considering all possibilities. Speaking at the Ironman 70.3 World Championship press conference in St. George, Utah, Messick noted the challenges...
TRAVEL
triathlete.com

70.3 Worlds Bike: Emma Pallant-Browne’s Specialized

If you haven’t heard the name Emma Pallant-Browne this year, then you haven’t been paying attention. She’s been on a hot streak with wins at Rev3 Williamsburg, Alcatraz, 70.3 Boulder, and 70.3 Florida. The British athlete is definitely one to watch this weekend, and we’ve got a close look at her slippery-fast Specialized Shiv.
CYCLING
cedarcityutah.com

‘The course is hard, and I’m in tune’: Ironman 70.3 World Championship pros appear at press conference

ST. GEORGE — The pros have arrived in St. George, and the Ironman 70.3 World Championship is almost here. Considered one of the Ironman circuit’s most challenging courses, the St. George race starts Saturday morning at Sand Hollow Reservoir, and the athletes competing in the professional class represent the best in the world.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
triathlete.com

70.3 Worlds Bike: Joe Gambles’ New Orbea Ordu

After a string of 70.3 podiums in 2019, Australian Joe Gambles is looking to improve on a handful of top tens this year, including a ninth place finish at St. George earlier in 2021. The veteran long-courser will hope to capitalize on a strong bike in Utah this weekend aboard his brand-new, Spanish-bred Orbea Ordu. Read on for the details behind his slick world championship ride.
CYCLING
triathlete.com

How SOUL CAP’s Founders Got a Head Start on Diversity in Swimming

Triathlon is a welcoming sport, but it is still largely a white, able-bodied, affluent, and heteronormative sport. According to a 2016 USA Triathlon Membership Survey, 84% of participants identified as white, 5% Hispanic/Latino, 3% Asian, and just 1% Black. Although equity can sometimes seem like a finish line that is...
SPORTS
triathlete.com

Are Custom Aerobars Here To Stay?

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. The aerobar, unlike most other components of a modern-day bicycle, has its roots firmly planted in triathlon. Triathletes, always willing to try something new and not hamstrung by tradition or pesky rules, make great test subjects for new technologies and are very much responsible for making the aerobar what it is today. The aerobar has seen many regrettable features come and go over the years, like flip up arm pads or “S-bend” extensions but the latest advancement of aerobar design is likely here to stay.
BICYCLES
T3.com

Liv Devote Advanced Pro review: ace gravel bike specifically for women

The Liv Devote Advanced Pro review in a sentence: if you're a woman, this is the one bike to rule them all when it comes to versatility and adventure. Released into the wild in 2020, the Liv Devote is a women-specific gravel bike from Liv Cycling. Designed for women, using data only from women including Liv’s extensive line-up of pro cyclists and ambassadors, and created with Liv’s team women engineers, this is one incredibly well designed ride.
BICYCLES
triathlete.com

Triathletes React to Possibility of Ironman World Championship Relocation

Ironman’s announcement that the company is “exploring every option” for the Ironman World Championship event, including “potentially taking the race out of Kona,” has provoked strong discussion from triathletes around the world. Though the Hawaii race originated in Oahu in 1978, it has been held in the small island village of Kailua-Kona since 1981.
SPORTS
Cyclingnews

World Championships bikes: Ethan Vernon's Lotus x Hope HB.TT time trial bike

One of the standout tech stories of this year's Tokyo Olympics was the radical track bike used by Team GB. That bike, the HB.T, was a collaboration between British brands Lotus and Hope, and it's unlike anything else available at the moment. Distinctive primarily due to its uber-wide fork legs and seatstays, these are said to be designed with the rider's legs in mind, putting all three in a line so that airflow is better managed around the rider, thus providing a claimed aerodynamic advantage.
CYCLING
triathlete.com

5 Ways to Blow it on the Bike

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. For those new to triathlon, the bike leg seems relatively straightforward: mount, pedal hard, dismount, run. But it’s far more complex than that. To have a successful ride, a triathlete must pay attention to a whole lot of variables. Mess something up, and it’s not just the bike leg that suffers – the effects often snowball onto the run.
CYCLING

Comments / 0

Community Policy