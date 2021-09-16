70.3 Worlds Pro Bike: Lucy Charles-Barclay’s Cube
Coming in fresh off an excellent second-place finish at the Collins Cup last month and a win at 70.3 Elsinore in June, the young Brit with the battle braids is high on everyone’s podium picks for this weekend’s 70.3 World Championship in St. George. Lucy Charles-Barclay recently made a move from longtime bike sponsor Specialized to Euro-centric Cube Bikes, and we’ve got a close look at the stunning shapes and custom bits that she’ll be using in her bid to become 70.3 world champion.www.triathlete.com
Comments / 0