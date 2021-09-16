Murder charges filed in death of Minneapolis 12-year-old
Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a teenager who they suspect of fatally shooting 12-year-old London Bean at a north Minneapolis apartment complex last week. Jeremiah Marquise Grady, 18, of Minneapolis was charged with second-degree murder in the Sept. 8 killing of Bean outside Grady's apartment building at N. 8th and Aldrich avenues. He was charged by warrant, because police said his whereabouts were unknown as of Thursday morning.www.startribune.com
