Walmart introduces self-driving delivery cars in select cities

Walmart has signed on to join Ford and tech firm Argo AI’s ongoing self-driving car test program in Miami-Dade County. The three companies announced Wednesday that customers in select parts of Miami-Dade will see deliveries being performed by the vehicles, which for now will still feature safety drivers behind the wheel, but which will be operating autonomously. In the initial phase of the initiative, a runner will be in the vehicle to drop off goods. Later, customers will be notified that a car with their goods is approaching, along with instructions on how to access them from the backseat, and will be asked to meet the vehicle at the curb.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO