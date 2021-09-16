CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart introduces self-driving delivery cars in select cities

atchisonglobenow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalmart is testing a driverless car, in partnership with Ford and Argo AI, that delivers your order straight to your door. HLN's Elizabeth Prann reports.

www.atchisonglobenow.com

UPI News

DoorDash introduces on-demand alcohol delivery

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- In an announcement about extending its services on Monday, DoorDash will now offer customers the option to buy alcoholic drinks to be delivered to their door. The company will facilitate the delivery of wines, beer and spirits across 20 states, Canada and Australia on its own...
RETAIL
CBS Baltimore

Annapolis To Showcase Electric Vehicles Sunday For Drive Electric Week

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis Green will celebrate National Drive Electric Week Sept. 26 with a showcase for the seventh consecutive year of electric vehicles Sunday at City Dock. More than 50 electric vehicles, including cars, motorcycles, bikes, and even boats will be featured in the event, designed to highlight the vehicles’ benefits, including helping the climate, clean air and cost savings, according to a city press release. Many owners of the vehicles will be at the event to answer questions and present seminars, including; installation of home chargers, including in apartment and condo situations; how electric vehicle charging affects your electric bill; “driving on sunshine;” government financial incentives; and how driving electric can help mitigate the effects of climate change. The 11th annual National Drive Electric Week runs until Oct. 3 and is presented by national organizers Plug In America, the Electric Auto Association, the Sierra Club, and EVHybridNoire.  
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Carscoops

Watch Someone Steal A C8 Corvette Right In Front Of Dealership Staff

A video has been posted online showing someone stealing a brand new Chevrolet C8 Corvette Stingray right out of a dealership. This footage was shared to the C8 Corvette and Friends page on Facebook and shows a salesman next to the sports car. Apparently, the individual behind the wheel was just about to get a tour of the car’s interior by the salesman but quickly locked the doors, preventing the salesman from getting inside.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNET

Are Teslas really self-driving? No, here's an autonomous car explainer

Point blank, Tesla cars are not self-driving. They are not autonomous in any way, shape or form. Not by the SAE Scale of Autonomy's standard. We'll dive into that below. Although engineers and companies have come a long way with this type of technology, we're nowhere near close to a true self-driving car. Frankly, the disappointment falls on Level 4 self-driving cars.
CARS
The Motley Fool

Self-Driving Cars Are Here and the Leaders May Surprise You

Cruise and Waymo have already earned autonomous driving permits in California. Only a handful of companies are licensed to operate in California without a safety driver. The company with the most upside may be one of the legacy Detroit automakers. Self-driving technology has been advancing quickly over the last decade,...
CARS
VentureBeat

Lidar sensors cruise from self-driving cars to digital twins and the metaverse

Lidar technology has gained attention among a slew of advanced technologies promising to create tomorrow’s self-driving cars. But lidar sensors are also prominent in efforts to produce digital twins and metaverse use cases. A core aspect of digital twins lies in updating models of the real world with high fidelity...
TECHNOLOGY
automoblog.net

Could The Chip Shortage Accelerate The Adoption of EVs & Self-Driving Cars?

Automoblog was recently invited on MarketScale TV to discuss what might need to happen for electric vehicles and self-driving cars to gain more traction with consumers. In this segment, our Managing Editor, Carl Anthony, was asked what the industry can do and if the recent chip shortage will have any impact on consumer acceptance of electric and autonomous vehicles.
CARS

