The father of a newlywed bride murdered in a Utah double homicide that was linked to Gabby Petito’s disappearance has torn into authorities over their handling of the case.Kylen Schulte, 24, and her wife Crystal Turner were were last seen leaving Woody’s Tavern in Moab, on 13 August.Their partially-dressed bodies were discovered by a friend with multiple gunshot wounds on 18 August near their campsite in the La Sal Mountains near Moab.The case became embroiled in the nationwide hunt for Ms Petito, after it emerged she and boyfriend Brian Laundrie had a violent argument on 12 August outside the...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 HOURS AGO