CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Brave’s Fantasy Football Bonanza | WEEK TWO START/SIT options for the Miami Dolphins and the rest of the NFL

By The Phinsider
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeek one has come and gone, and our Miami Dolphins started the season with a victory against the New England Patriots which means they are officially 1-0 on the year. Hopefully you followed (most) of my advice from last week’s article and, as a result, your fantasy team is also undefeated and riding high into week two! Let’s take a look at how we did, shall we?

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Miami Dolphins cut former Alabama WR

The Miami Dolphins have cut wide receiver Robert Foster, per a report from Texans beat reporter Aaron Wilson. According to Wilson, Foster has been released from the team’s injured reserve after coming to an injury settlement. Back on Aug. 24, he was waived with an injury designation but was transferred to the Dolphins’ IR after he was unclaimed by the other 31 NFL teams on the waiver wire.
NFL
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Reacts To Tua Not Being A Captain

Just over 24 hours ago, the Miami Dolphins announced their team captains for the 2021 season. While it was a great way to celebrate the leadership of a few players, fans noticed one specific absence. Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was not voted as a captain by his fellow players. Social...
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Tua Tagovailoa won’t play vs. Bengals as Dolphins reportedly make push for Deshaun Watson

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow will make his 2021 debut Sunday vs. the Miami Dolphins, who won’t be playing fellow 2020 draftee Tua Tagovailoa. The No. 5 overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft, Tagovailoa was once viewed as the favorite to go No. 1 that year, an honor that ultimately was earned by Burrow. Tagovailoa had a rocky rookie season that saw him get benched in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick at one point.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bonanza#American Football#The New England Patriots
Beaumont Enterprise

Former Texan Will Fuller's Dolphins debut delayed by 'personal reasons'

Former Texans receiver Will Fuller was set to make his Miami Dolphins debut this week after serving the final week of his six-game suspension. Instead, Fuller is out for what the Dolphins are calling a "personal issue." "I had multiple conversations with him the past couple days and he’s definitely...
NFL
chatsports.com

Fantasy Football Week 1 Start/Sit Recommendations for Dolphins vs. Patriots

Week one of the 2021 NFL season is finally upon us, and fans everywhere are frantically setting their fantasy football lineups before today’s early games are set to kick off. But If you’re like me, you probably have at least one or two players from both teams (I’m in 15 fantasy leagues) in today’s games.
NFL
wmleader.com

Fantasy RB Rankings Week 2: Who to start, sit at running back in fantasy football

The season’s opening week started with a whimper for widely started running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Ronald Jones II, then proceeded to feature more stunning developments, from Trey Sermon and Zack Moss being inactives to Elijah Mitchell and Mark Ingram dominating carries and breaking out in big ways. There were a few backs who did what they were supposed to do (Alvin Kamara, Nick Chubb, Dalvin Cook, Christian McCaffrey), but it’s likely more than a few fantasy fantasy football owners were left disappointed by their RB production. We did our best not to overreact when putting together our Week 2 fantasy RB rankings, but in some instances, how could we not?
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WGR550

Gameday: Bills lead Dolphins 21-0

The Buffalo Bills got off to a hot start in the city of Miami, and boast an early advantage over the Dolphins in Week 2 of the 2021 campaign.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

We're about to learn a lot about the character of the 2021 Dolphins

The Dolphins were fortunate to make enough plays to win in Week 1 of the 2021 regular season, claiming a victory over the New England Patriots in Foxborough to start the year. Perhaps the Dolphins used up all their good fortunes for Week 2 in the process. Miami didn’t have a single thing break their way in the latest demolition of the team by the Buffalo Bills; Buffalo jumped into an early 14-0 lead and never looked back in the process. The more things change, the more they seem to stay the same.
NFL
USA Today

First look: Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders odds and lines

The Miami Dolphins (1-1) and Las Vegas Raiders (2-0) meet Sunday in Week 3 for a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff at Allegiant Stadium. Below, we look at the Dolphins vs. Raiders odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions. The Dolphins were taken to the woodshed in...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy