The Cutthroat Brothers and Mike Watt announce new album, release video

Beloved producer Qrion returns to her home on Anjunadeep with the release of “Your Love” and details for her debut album. Few artists have captivated the minds of house and techno lovers as quickly as Qrion has over the past few years. Since moving from Sapporo to San Francisco, she’s continued to propel herself to even higher reaches of the atmosphere with fantastic releases and stunning mixes. While she’s graced other labels during this time, Qrion has also become a frequent face on Anjunadeep and the community has welcomed her with open arms – and this fall she’s set to gift her fans with something new on the label… her debut album.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO