U.S. jobless claims rise

Fewer Americans made new claims for unemployment benefits last week than at any point since the pandemic began, according to government data released Thursday, the latest sign of progress in the job market following last year's mass layoffs. First-time jobless claims fell 35,000 to 310,000 last week, seasonally adjusted, the Labor Department said, hitting a new pandemic low for the second straight week and putting them closer to their level before Covid-19 broke out. Another 96,168 applications, not seasonally adjusted, were filed under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program in the last week of its existence nationwide. Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics said Hurricane Ida's disruptions in some US states may have kept people from filing for benefits, and he expects claims to rise next week.

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO