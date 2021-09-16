CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

U.S. jobless claims rise

By Associated Press
thegazette.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits moved up last week to 332,000 from a pandemic low, a sign that the spread of the delta variant may have slightly increased layoffs. Applications for jobless aid rose from 312,000 the week before, the U.S. Department of Department said Thursday. That was...

www.thegazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
OCRegister

Employers baffled as U.S. benefits end, jobs go begging

Emergency unemployment benefits in the U.S. expired two weeks ago, but employers who expected an increase in job applications are still largely waiting for them to roll in. Federal programs that had offered an extra $300 per week for jobless Americans, provided extended benefits for the long-term unemployed and gave special aid for the self-employed expired Sept. 6. Economists and companies expected a wave of interest from workers as the financial lifeline was pulled away, hoping it would provide the incentive to get back into the workplace.
ECONOMY
thegazette.com

Iowa businesses cope with continued shortage in available labor

When Doug Hundt hosted some guests at Vermeer Corp.’s headquarters in Pella recently, he called the nearby restaurant George’s Pizza and Steakhouse to order some food. “They said, ‘You can order a pizza and salad,’” said Hunt, president of industrial solutions for the industrial and agricultural machines manufacturer. “And that’s...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Iowa State
State
Louisiana State
UPI News

Labor Dept. says 330,000 in U.S. have filed new unemployment claims

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Slightly more than 330,000 American workers have filed new unemployment claims, the Labor Department said in its weekly report Thursday. The department said there were about 332,000 new claims filed last week, an increase of about 20,000 filings over the the previous week. Most analysts expected...
ECONOMY
Middletown Press

Jobless Claims Rise as Pandemic Fears and Supply Chain Crunch Weigh on Recovery

The number of American workers who filed for unemployment rose last week after touching a pandemic-era low in the prior week, with the spread of the Delta variant and supply chain issues weighing on the labor market recovery. First-time filings for unemployment insurance—a proxy for layoffs—came in at 332,000 for...
BUSINESS
Mahoning Matters

U.S. unemployment claims rise after hitting pandemic low

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits moved up last week to 332,000 from a pandemic low, a sign that the spread of the delta variant may have slightly increased layoffs. Applications for jobless aid rose from 312,000 the week before, the Labor Department said Thursday. That...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jobless Claims#Retail Trade#Americans
dailynewsen.com

As the economy recovers, US jobless claims fall to a pandemic low

Thursday's report from the Labor Department showed that jobless claims dropped from a revised total of 345,000 the week before. Since January 1, the number of applications has been steadily declining. This is due to the gradual reopening the economy following the pandemic recession. The spread of the delta variant...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ShareCast

Initial weekly US jobless claims undershoot forecasts

First time weekly unemployment claims in the US undershot market forecasts by a wide margin during the latest week for which data were unavailable. According to the Department of Labor, in seasonally adjusted terms, initial unemployment claims dropped by 35,000 over the week ending on 4 September to reach 310,000.
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

Jobless Claims Plummet To 310,000 As Workers Brush Off Delta Concerns

The number of Americans filing new unemployment claims decreased to 310,000 last week as the economy continues to slowly recover from the coronavirus pandemic. The Bureau of Labor Statistics figure released Thursday represents a substantial decrease in the number of new jobless claims compared to the week ending Aug. 28, when 345,000 new jobless claims were reported. That figure was revised up from the 340,000 jobless claims initially reported last week.
LABOR ISSUES
AFP

US jobless claims continue to fall as labor market heals

Fewer Americans made new claims for unemployment benefits last week than at any point since the pandemic began, according to government data released Thursday, the latest sign of progress in the job market following last year's mass layoffs. First-time jobless claims fell 35,000 to 310,000 last week, seasonally adjusted, the Labor Department said, hitting a new pandemic low for the second straight week and putting them closer to their level before Covid-19 broke out. Another 96,168 applications, not seasonally adjusted, were filed under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program in the last week of its existence nationwide. Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics said Hurricane Ida's disruptions in some US states may have kept people from filing for benefits, and he expects claims to rise next week.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
New York Post

Jobless claims drop to 310K despite Delta variant concerns

The number of Americans newly seeking jobless benefits continued to fall last week, reaching another pandemic-era low despite concerns over the surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the Delta variant, the feds said Thursday. Initial filings for unemployment benefits, seen as a proxy for layoffs, fell to 310,000 last week,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

U.S. Labor Market Recovery on Track as Weekly Jobless Claims Near 18-Month Low

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell to the lowest level in nearly 18 months last week, offering more evidence that job growth was being hindered by labor shortages rather than cooling demand for workers. The weekly unemployment claims report from the Labor...
ECONOMY
floridatrend.com

Florida jobless claims below 6,000 last week

First-time unemployment claims in Florida continue to roll in at a pre-pandemic pace. The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday estimated 5,814 initial claims were filed in Florida during the week that ended Sept. 4, down from a revised count of 9,700 during the week that ended Aug. 28. The federal agency initially estimated 8,270 first-time unemployment applications were submitted in Florida in the week ending Aug. 28. The labor department also estimated 310,000 claims were filed nationally last week, down 35,000 from the week ending Aug. 28.
FLORIDA STATE
WKTV

Jobless claims fall to new pandemic low in last week of enhanced benefits

The number of first-time claims for jobless benefits dipped to a new pandemic-era low last week. That's welcome news, and proof that the jobs recovery is still moving in the right direction. Last week, 310,000 Americans filed for jobless benefits, adjusted for seasonal swings, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Additionally,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
laconiadailysun.com

New Hampshire jobless claims continue to slide downward

(The Center Square) – First-time unemployment claims in New Hampshire dropped again last week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly report. There were 439 new applications for state jobless benefits filed for the week that ended Sept. 4 – 127 fewer claims than the previous week, the federal agency reported on Thursday.
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Gold price ticks down as U.S. weekly jobless claims reach new post-pandemic low

(Kitco News) The initial weekly jobless claims fell by another 35,0000 to 310,000 in the week to Saturday, beating market expectations and marking the lowest level since March 14, 2020 when it was 256,000. Economists' consensus calls projected for initial claims to come in at 335,000 following the revised level...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy