TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Governor Phil Murphy announced on Wednesday a partnership between rideshare companies Uber and Lyft and United Way Worldwide and NJ 211 to provide free or discounted rides to New Jersey residents who have lost their vehicles due to the effects of Ida. Over the next two weeks, New Jersey residents can text NJIDARIDE to 898-211 to request a Lyft or Uber. Residents who lack a smartphone can also dial 2-1-1 from any phone line to request service. “In the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ida, we must come together as a community and pick one another up,” said Governor Murphy. “I...

