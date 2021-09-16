CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

How Intermountain Hospital is advocating for their patients by providing for their comfort and wellbeing

Idaho's Newschannel 7
Idaho's Newschannel 7
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sponsored by Intermountain Hospital

www.ktvb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Four patients, two dialysis machines: Rationing medical care becomes a reality in hospitals overwhelmed with covid patients

Kristen Solana Walkinshaw, a physician on the coronavirus triage committee at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, found her team last weekend making one of the most agonizing decisions of their careers. With the delta variant surging, the hospital was overwhelmed, and the doctor-on-call had paged the group for guidance.
HEALTH SERVICES
FOX21News.com

Hospital overflowing with Covid patients

Watch NewsNation for unbiased national and international news. Get the latest news 24/7 at newsnationnow.com. Thank you cards made by local high school for first responders. COVID-19 booster shots given to elderly, at-risk people. Colorado Ethiopians come together for family of 6-year-old killed at amusement park. 10th Anniversary Celebration of...
HEALTH SERVICES
upr.org

Logan Regional, 12 Other Intermountain Hospitals Postpone Non-Urgent Surgeries

Thirteen Utah hospitals, including Logan Regional, will postpone many non-emergency surgeries starting next week as health care workers are overwhelmed by another surge in COVID-19 cases from the faster-spreading delta variant, a major health care company said Friday. Intermountain Healthcare announced that the hospitals will postpone non-urgent procedures for several...
LOGAN, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare System#Wellbeing#Intermountain Hospital
beckershospitalreview.com

Intermountain halts nonemergent surgeries at 13 hospitals

Intermountain Healthcare said it is joining other U.S. hospitals and health systems that have delayed nonemergency surgeries amid a COVID-19 surge fueled by the highly transmissible delta variant. The Salt Lake City-based health system is postponing all non-urgent surgeries and procedures requiring a hospital admission or postoperative inpatient monitoring in...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Herald-Banner

Hospital provides update on COVID-19 patient count, testing, monoclonal antibody infusion

Hunt Regional Healthcare CEO Ricard Carter provided an update Friday afternoon of the Hunt County hospital’s COVID-19 status. “Today, Hunt Regional Medical Center has a total patient census of 163 with 69 of these patients COVID+,” Carter said. “For today our ICU has 25 total patients with 16 COVID+ and 11 on ventilators. The Greenville ER currently has eight patients waiting for available inpatient beds. None of these eight patients need to be admitted to the ICU.”
HUNT COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
WINKNEWS.com

Lee Health has 368 COVID-19 patients in hospital system

Lee Health has 368 COVID-19 patients isolated in their hospitals. Five patients died on Wednesday. As of Thursday morning, there are 368 COVID-19 patients isolated in Lee Health hospitals (inpatient). Of thosee patients, 4 of them are children being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida. Yesterday, there were...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WXIA 11 Alive

Surge in COVID patients force difficult decisions at hospitals

ATLANTA — For Jessica Jewett, the COVID-19 pandemic has been more than just a debate between getting vaccinated - which she is - or wearing a mask - which she does. For her, getting the virus is more of a life-or-death situation. That's why since the start of the pandemic,...
HEALTH SERVICES
CBS Pittsburgh

UPMC Children’s Hospital Leaders Say Hospital Will Not Turn Kids Away Or Ration Care Amid Increase In Patients

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Even though UPMC Children’s Hospital is setting records for the sheer volume of kids arriving at its doors, hospital leaders want to share a message with parents. It all started with drama over the dashboard. Someone screen-captured the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, showing zero pediatric ICU beds were available in Allegheny County. The dashboard showed 10 percent availability on Friday, but UPMC Children’s Hospital Director of the Division of Pediatric Emergency Medicine Dr. Raymond Pitetti says this. “To us at Children’s Hospital, it really doesn’t matter what the dashboard says. We will always find an ICU bed,” the doctor said. Pitetti said...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Fox5 KVVU

New patient tower at Henderson Hospital

We took a trip to Henderson Hospital to learn more about the brand new patient tower. For more information, visit hendersonhospital.com. This segment is sponsored by Henderson Hospital.
HENDERSON, NV
KVUE

Texas Nurses Association on how your care is impacted by the COVID-19 hospitalization surge

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Nursing Association said Texas needed 27,000 to 28,000 nurses before the pandemic began. Now, nurses are leaving hospitals to work elsewhere. "Nurses are leaving the profession because they're frustrated, they're tired. You can work for insurance companies. You can work for medical device sales. There are a lot of different things we can use our skill sets," Dr. Serena Bumpus DNP, RN, NEA-BC, director of practice at Texas Nurses Association, said.
HEALTH SERVICES
Scrubs Magazine

Are Hospitals to Blame for the Nursing Shortage? Nurses and Hospitals Weigh In

COVID-19 has pushed many healthcare providers and facilities to the breaking point. The news has been inundated with headlines about how hospitals don’t have the staff to care for the influx of patients. National Nurses United (NNU), the nation’s largest union of registered nurses, just released a statement blaming hospitals...
HEALTH SERVICES
artvoice.com

Every Healthcare Professional Should Have These Wound Care Supplies

A wound is a type of injury that damages the top layer of the skin. It can be either superficial or deep, with punctures, scrapes, and abrasions being examples of superficial wounds while lacerations are an example of a deep wound. Abrasions are caused by friction rubbing against the skin while lacerations occur because something has broken through it. Deep wounds often involve muscle tissue or bone which makes them more difficult to heal than shallow ones like scratches and cuts.
HEALTH SERVICES
News On 6

State Hospital Budgets Feel Cost Of Treating COVID-19 Patients

Millions of dollars go into serving the public as COVID-19 cases continues to spike. This means many hospitals are paying millions to bring in the help they need to stay open. "At Mercy, we have paid upwards of $4 million in just one month to acquire the correct number of nurses to care for COVID patients," said Jesse Campbell with Mercy Clinic.
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Boise local news

 https://www.ktvb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy