How Intermountain Hospital is advocating for their patients by providing for their comfort and wellbeing

Kristen Solana Walkinshaw, a physician on the coronavirus triage committee at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, found her team last weekend making one of the most agonizing decisions of their careers. With the delta variant surging, the hospital was overwhelmed, and the doctor-on-call had paged the group for guidance.
Almost 80% of acutely ill older patients at one major UK teaching hospital did not have a 'do not attempt cardiopulmonary resuscitation' (DNACPR) decision recorded at the time of their emergency admission to hospital, reveals a new study in BMJ Supportive & Palliative Care. This is despite their being at...
Thirteen Utah hospitals, including Logan Regional, will postpone many non-emergency surgeries starting next week as health care workers are overwhelmed by another surge in COVID-19 cases from the faster-spreading delta variant, a major health care company said Friday. Intermountain Healthcare announced that the hospitals will postpone non-urgent procedures for several...
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Citing a “rapid rise” in COVID-19 cases, Intermountain Healthcare’s CEO announced 13 of the company’s 24 hospitals will suspend “almost all surgeries” for at least two weeks starting on Wednesday. “We need some drastic action in order to preserve the public health," Dr. Marc Harrison said....
Intermountain Healthcare said it is joining other U.S. hospitals and health systems that have delayed nonemergency surgeries amid a COVID-19 surge fueled by the highly transmissible delta variant. The Salt Lake City-based health system is postponing all non-urgent surgeries and procedures requiring a hospital admission or postoperative inpatient monitoring in...
Hunt Regional Healthcare CEO Ricard Carter provided an update Friday afternoon of the Hunt County hospital’s COVID-19 status. “Today, Hunt Regional Medical Center has a total patient census of 163 with 69 of these patients COVID+,” Carter said. “For today our ICU has 25 total patients with 16 COVID+ and 11 on ventilators. The Greenville ER currently has eight patients waiting for available inpatient beds. None of these eight patients need to be admitted to the ICU.”
Lee Health has 368 COVID-19 patients isolated in their hospitals. Five patients died on Wednesday. As of Thursday morning, there are 368 COVID-19 patients isolated in Lee Health hospitals (inpatient). Of thosee patients, 4 of them are children being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida. Yesterday, there were...
ATLANTA — For Jessica Jewett, the COVID-19 pandemic has been more than just a debate between getting vaccinated - which she is - or wearing a mask - which she does. For her, getting the virus is more of a life-or-death situation. That's why since the start of the pandemic,...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Even though UPMC Children’s Hospital is setting records for the sheer volume of kids arriving at its doors, hospital leaders want to share a message with parents.
It all started with drama over the dashboard. Someone screen-captured the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, showing zero pediatric ICU beds were available in Allegheny County.
The dashboard showed 10 percent availability on Friday, but UPMC Children’s Hospital Director of the Division of Pediatric Emergency Medicine Dr. Raymond Pitetti says this.
“To us at Children’s Hospital, it really doesn’t matter what the dashboard says. We will always find an ICU bed,” the doctor said.
Pitetti said...
(GTU) – As the COVID-19 virus continues to spread, there are increasing numbers of people who report prolonged loss of smell after contracting the virus. One study found that as many as 77 percent of those who had COVID-19 were estimated to have some loss of smell. “Other viral illnesses...
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Nursing Association said Texas needed 27,000 to 28,000 nurses before the pandemic began. Now, nurses are leaving hospitals to work elsewhere. "Nurses are leaving the profession because they're frustrated, they're tired. You can work for insurance companies. You can work for medical device sales. There are a lot of different things we can use our skill sets," Dr. Serena Bumpus DNP, RN, NEA-BC, director of practice at Texas Nurses Association, said.
COVID-19 has pushed many healthcare providers and facilities to the breaking point. The news has been inundated with headlines about how hospitals don’t have the staff to care for the influx of patients. National Nurses United (NNU), the nation’s largest union of registered nurses, just released a statement blaming hospitals...
Millions of dollars go into serving the public as COVID-19 cases continues to spike. This means many hospitals are paying millions to bring in the help they need to stay open. "At Mercy, we have paid upwards of $4 million in just one month to acquire the correct number of nurses to care for COVID patients," said Jesse Campbell with Mercy Clinic.
Eleanor Love founded The Simple Sunflower in 2019 — and since then the team has delivered almost 1,000 repurposed bouquets to local hospital patients. This Virginia doctor found a unique way to brighten hospital stays. Eleanor Love came up with the idea for The Simple Sunflower — a project that...
Utah-based Intermountain Healthcare and Colorado-based SCL Health have announced plans to merge and form a 33-hospital system and health insurer. Pending approvals, the nonprofit systems said they are aiming to finalize the agreement before the end of 2021 and combine in the early part of 2022. The entity would employ...
