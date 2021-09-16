CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Take a fast and furious ride at this race course

ClickOnDetroit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor anyone who watches Live in the D, you know how much Jason Carr loves his Mustang. The green machine has so much horsepower that it rivals the Kentucky Derby, but he can’t test its potential, legally, on the road. Well, Jason got a chance to put the pedal to the metal at the new M1 Concourse race course in Pontiac, not in his emerald beauty, but in a bright orange Saleen Mustang. Riding shotgun with a professional driver, Jason experienced the speed and power of the car, and the force of gravity as they did numerous drifts. Drifting is when the driver oversteers a turn, still in complete control of the car as it drifts across the pavement. The track has a specific area designed for drifting. Then, Jason got behind the wheel to try out his drifting skills, and then hit the main track for speed driving.

