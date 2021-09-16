CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Could Giants again limit RB Saquon Barkley at Washington?

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

Fans of the New York Giants were understandably hyped to see star running back Saquon Barkley return to the lineup from the torn ACL he suffered 12 months ago for the season-opening matchup against the Denver Broncos last Sunday. Barkley rushed for a paltry 26 yards on only 10 carries with a single reception in the 27-13 loss, and he played in just 48% of New York's offensive snaps.

Barkley was questionable Wednesday to play in Thursday's prime-time game at the Washington Football Team but is on track to take the field. However, ESPN Giants insider Jordan Raanan suggested fans should expect to see the 24-year-old on a pitch count for the second straight week:

This isn't too surprising considering how overly cautious the Giants were bringing Barkley back into the rotation combined with the short turnaround between games.

"I don't think the schedule is ideal for coming back off a major knee injury to have two games back-to-back, but that's what it is," Barkley said earlier this week, per Raanan. "That's what's in front of me, and that's the challenge I have to face."

Barkley continued:

"To the question of my workload and how much can I handle, it's easier for me to stay up here and say, 'I don't know, just listen to the coaches.' When you're in the game and your adrenaline's going and you start getting a rhythm and you start feeling yourself again, that can go from less reps or more reps. I don't know, to be honest. I'm not in that decision. I don't make that decision. I'm just playing my role by showing up on Thursday and, the plays that I do get, try to help my team to the best of my capability."

Washington fell to the Los Angeles Chargers 20-16 last Sunday.

