ROUGH PATCH COMPLEX GROWS BY 1,000 ACRES

The Devil’s Knob Complex is nearing 64,000 acres. An update from the Rocky Mountain Type 1 Incident Management Team said on Wednesday, helicopters dropping water were instrumental in supporting firefighter success to contain spot fires in some areas of the Smith Fire. Air support was significant as it has been unavailable to crews for several days due to limited visibility for pilots from smoky conditions. Unfavorable weather and dry fuels have resulted in the complex growing by about 9,000 acres. That growth has predominately occurred on the northeast side of the Smith Fire, which is now 1.5 miles from the Near Minky Fire. Fire managers are optimistic that cooler temperatures paired with humidity ranging from 40 percent to 70 percent will result in milder fire behavior. That will allow for fire line expansion leading to increased containment.

11 DAYS AGO