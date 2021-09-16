CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ROUGH PATCH COMPLEX GROWS BY 1,000 ACRES

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rough Patch Complex has grown by 1,000 acres and is now listed at 48,237 acres. An update from the Great Basin Incident Management Team 2 said a dry warming trend continues to move over the fire area with fire activity expected to pick up slightly earlier in the day. Modest to poor humidity recoveries are expected on the upper ridges with winds from the southeast and west. These elevated weather conditions will bring an increase in fire behavior but will also provide optimal burning conditions for controlled firing operations. Those are expected to continue along the northeast side of the fires.

