Different responses

In Luke 5 and John 21 we have recorded for us, two miracles. They are not the same one, but they are the same type. They sort of bookend the time that Peter had with Jesus. It is fascinating to view them together and I encourage you to take a moment to look them up. They are found in Luke 5:1-11 and John 21:1-12. These have many similarities and one marked difference that I would like to examine today: Both times they are faced with the same problem. Both times Jesus responded with a command that made no sense to them. Both times their obedience to that command resulted in a bounty of fish. There is a lesson here that I would be remiss in not mentioning. God often gives us orders that make no sense, and when he does so, we need to listen.