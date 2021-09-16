CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Different responses

By Sep 16, 2021
Brookings Register
 4 days ago

In Luke 5 and John 21 we have recorded for us, two miracles. They are not the same one, but they are the same type. They sort of bookend the time that Peter had with Jesus. It is fascinating to view them together and I encourage you to take a moment to look them up. They are found in Luke 5:1-11 and John 21:1-12. These have many similarities and one marked difference that I would like to examine today: Both times they are faced with the same problem. Both times Jesus responded with a command that made no sense to them. Both times their obedience to that command resulted in a bounty of fish. There is a lesson here that I would be remiss in not mentioning. God often gives us orders that make no sense, and when he does so, we need to listen.

brookingsregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

Biden chooses the wrong Bible verse

Thursday's suicide bombing at Kabul airport was the most deadly attack on American forces in Afghanistan since 2011. In remarks on the attack, President Biden honored the fallen soldiers by quoting the Hebrew Bible. "The American military has been answering for a long time. 'Here I am, Lord. Send me,'" Biden said, in an allusion to Isaiah 6:8. "Each one of these women and men of our Armed Forces are the heirs of that tradition of sacrifice, of volunteering to go into harm's way, to risk everything; not for glory, not for profit, but to defend what we love and the people we love."
RELIGION
Thrive Global

Why Are Angel Numbers Important and What Do They Mean for Our Life

It could be that you suddenly see the same sequence of numbers everywhere, including in your phone numbers, addresses, receipts, or elsewhere. These are what some call “angel numbers,” and they can be thought of as the spiritual universe’s way to communicate with you. These numbers can be your spiritual guide’s way to help you see the opportunities and endpoints of your journey.
RELIGION
Herald-Press

RELIGION: Spiritual disciplines, pathway to godliness

Discipline is a word that conjures thoughts from our childhood. But, as Christians, the word discipline should take on a whole new meaning. Always remembering, discipline without direction is drudgery. In Paul’s words, “But have nothing to do with worldly fables fit only for old women. On the other hand, discipline yourself for the purpose of godliness.” For the next few weeks, we are going to explore, spiritual disciplines, specifically, Bible intake, prayer, worship, evangelism and stewardship.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
Washington Examiner

Biden rejects Catholic teaching on who is a human

President Joe Biden publicly proclaims the Catholic faith, and he uses it to his political benefit. The news media calls him “deeply Catholic .”. That makes it very relevant that he explicitly and publicly rejects a bedrock belief of the Catholic Church. “I respect those who believe life begins at...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Hanford Sentinel

Chris and Common Sense: Four restraints against evil

One of the best messages I heard this last year was an explanation of how God has given humanity four restraints against evil. The reason I thought it was so memorable was because of its biblical clarity and timeliness. It was a timely message because this last year has been filled with the most disruption to our society that I have ever experienced. The message brought clarity because it showed how the Bible explains what happens to a society when God’s societal restraints have been removed.
RELIGION
Salt Lake Tribune

Letter: God save us from the religious patriarchy we Mormons created

Back in February 2003, Mormon President Russell M. Nelson published an article in the Ensign magazine titled “Divine Love” where he expressed his belief that God’s love is conditional. At that time, I couldn’t help but wonder what effect Nelson’s theory would have on those of us Mormons residing towards the bottom of the murky perfection pool.
RELIGION
Connersville News-Examiner

Doctrinal Differences

In the world of medicine, triage is a system used to assign degrees of urgency to wounds or illnesses to decide the order of treatment of a large number of patients. In the order of urgency, A nurse would not neglect an individual hemorrhaging blood to treat one with a broken finger; nor would a doctor bypass treating someone with a debilitating disease for one with the sniffles. The same can be said with how we approach the doctrines of the church. Unfortunately, too often, we see division happening in the church over issues that seem trivial because frankly, they are. Paul addressed a similar issue in his letter to Titus saying; “But avoid foolish controversies, genealogies, dissensions, and quarrels about the law, for they are unprofitable and worthless” (Titus 3:9). Now, don’t get me wrong, this verse has been misused to dismiss important, essential doctrines of the faith just as much as it has been used in context to avoid pointless divisiveness. It is important to utilize discernment.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming
FingerLakes1

Different methods of divination

Divination is the practice of seeking knowledge in some form, typically through intuition or insight. The word ‘divination’ comes from Latin ‘divinare’, meaning “to be inspired by a god.” Diviners use many methods to find answers to their questions, including tarot cards and runes. Divination is the act of obtaining knowledge, insight, or wisdom from supernatural sources. Divination can take many forms and there are many different methods that people use to conduct readings, such as receiving a yes or no answer, which you can find more information about via Mediumchat. There are also different ways in which people interpret their readings. This article will discuss some of the most popular methods for divination.
LIFESTYLE
Petoskey News-Review

The difference 20 years makes

We watched in horror, our mouths agape. Stunned, we couldn’t take our eyes off our televisions. We wondered if it was over, or if another attack was imminent. We were one. Twenty years ago in the days that followed the Sept. 11 attacks, we as a country came together and rallied around the flag. Collectively, we faced down a national catastrophe as we shared in the grief it left behind. We were — for a short time at least — united.
PETOSKEY, MI
TheAtlantaVoice

Spiritually Speaking: Stewardship Demands Public Acknowledgement

My word for today is steward or stewardship. I haven’t found this very important word in the Bible yet, but I have heard many a pastor preach on it. From the pulpit I’ve heard the question asked, “Are we good stewards of our own sexuality?”  I have personally received the message of stewardship as it has related to tithing. However, […]
RELIGION
NJ.com

Quigley column hostile to religion; Housing Authority staff looks out for seniors; Thanks for 9/11 flag donation; Scooters out of control | Letters

It was extremely disappointing to read former Assemblywoman Joan Quigley’s latest op-ed, “Religion plays too big a role in determining how people vote,” published last Tuesday, which is unmistakably hostile toward religion and those who follow them. Ms. Quigley begins with implicit praise for the pluralism and tolerance which were...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
nique.net

Teaching different for learning differences

For the last year, I have been teaching lessons through an organization which connects art instructors to children with chronic illnesses. These hour-long lessons are the best part of my week, but I did not always think that teaching was so simple, especially when I first started off. My first...
EDUCATION
Monroe Evening News

A different look at hand-washing

We’re encouraged to wash our hands more frequently during this critical time – and rightly so. While I was washing my hands recently, a different kind of “cleaning” came to me. Let me explain. Think how helpful one hand is to the other in this washing process. The right hand...
HEALTH
Brookings Register

Trust a key to creating a healthy nation

Who ever thought you couldn’t trust a jigsaw puzzle, fresh out of the bag, fresh out of the box? Since we usually start with the frame, it became quickly apparent some pieces were missing in the lower left corner of the puzzle. When the rest of the pieces were all in place, the hole was still there, at least nine pieces worth.
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

Mother-of-four who proudly posted that she was 'unmasked, unmuzzled, and unvaccainated' dies of COVID-19 at age 40

A California mother-of-four who was outspoken against vaccines and masks has died of COVID-19. Kristen Lowery, 40, from Escalon, California, 'unexpectedly' passed away on September 15th, according to a GoFundMe page raising money for her funeral expenses. In screenshots taken from Facebook, family members say she lost her battle against...
PUBLIC HEALTH
sportswar.com

Girl fights are different now

When my girls were in high school they said over half the fights were girl fights. They would gang up on one another and beat the crap out of each other. Occasionally they had weapons. One girl's mom came to school and beat the crap out of a couple of...
RELATIONSHIPS
ABQJournal

A different perspective

Hampton Sides challenged himself on his latest project. The Santa Fe-based author is gearing up to released “The Exotic: Intrigue and Cultural Ruin in the Age of Imperialism,” on Wednesday, Sept. 15. The release is a Scribd Original. Sribd is a reading subscription service that provides access to ebook, audiobook,...
thecounty.me

Want to make a difference? Volunteer

A volunteer is someone who willingly, without pay, does something to benefit others or to further a cause. In addition to helping others, it also benefits the volunteer by reducing stress, combatting depression, and increasing self-confidence. It sounds like a noble endeavor, but finding volunteer opportunities can be a daunting,...
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy