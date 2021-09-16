CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, IA

Cool Company, 'Switch Lanes'

By Kara Frame
 4 days ago

Brooklyn-based R&B duo Cool Company — comprised of vocalist Yannick Hughes and producer Matt Fishman — sumptuously blends hip-hop, R&B, electronic, pop and funk. (Fishman is no stranger to NPR Music: he produced Linda Diaz's 2020 Tiny Desk Contest-winning entry "Green Tea Ice Cream.") Cool Company's sound is dynamic and playful — something you can dive right into. "Switch Lanes," from Bless You (out Sept. 17), is a bubbly song about a love triangle, complete with harmonies and high falsetto swagger. It reminds you to let go of what is not meant for you.

Girl K, 'Departures'

Girl K's Kathy Patino likes to have fun. It's evident in her ability to infuse a somber ballad about leaving someone with the eager feeling of possibility. Whether or not the paths of star-crossed lovers ever merge again, the Chicago indie pop rocker — along with drummer Tony Mest, bassist Alex Pieczynski and guitarist Kevin Sheppard — has "Departures" to hold on to during the wait. Off Girl K's latest release, a six-song EP by the name of Girl K Is For The People from Take This To Heart Records, "Departures" draws strength through its resistance to stability; the EP's closing song never stays still, rippling and morphing through melancholic synth-soaked '80s melodies, rocking jam sessions and cooing vocal breakdowns.
Magazine And TV Writer Talks Mescaline, The Sopranos And Being 'The Only Girl' At The Rolling Stone

If you ever wondered what the early days of Rolling Stone magazine were like, if you've ever imagined the parties and the drugs and the craziness of it, Robin Green tells all. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Green about her storied career writing for the magazine and also how she came to be a writer on the critically-acclaimed show "The Sopranos."
