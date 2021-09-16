ISU scholarship campaign reaches $13 million

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – One month after the public launch of the Idaho State University Scholarship Campaign, Idaho State Bengals have raised $13.25 million, more than half of the campaign’s $20 million, two-year goal.

More than 5,000 individual supporters have given to the campaign, helping to offer students the opportunity to grow and become successful contributors to our communities, state and nation.

ISU Alumni Susan and Gary Campbell are participating in the campaign because they view education as an investment, not an expense.

“Idaho State offered numerous classroom and extracurricular opportunities for us to experience, learn, practice, be encouraged and grow personally and have the tools necessary to have successful professional careers,” they said. “Our endowments are intended to help provide similar opportunities for ISU students to optimize their personal lives and careers; then, as alums, to continue paying it forward.”

Javier Martinez said he gave to the campaign to give back and honor those who helped him.

“Receiving a scholarship made my education possible. I am very grateful to those who have donated to scholarship funds or created their own for students like myself. That’s why I’ve chosen to donate to the campaign,” he said.

You can join with other Bengals to build a bright future for students by donating to the ISU Scholarship Campaign at isu.edu/scholarshipcampaign.