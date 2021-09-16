CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Kohli to step down as India's T20 captain after World Cup

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3InWU7_0byCcvpx00
Cricket - Fourth Test - England v India - The Oval, London, Britain - September 3, 2021 India's Virat Kohli reacts after the ball was changed Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

NEW DELHI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Virat Kohli will step down as captain of the Indian Twenty20 side after the upcoming World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman, the player said on Thursday.

Kohli, also the team's batting mainstay, cited the need to balance his workload as he vacated the role which is likely to go to his deputy Rohit Sharma.

"...considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all 3 formats and captaining regularly for last 5-6 years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian team in test and ODI cricket," Kohli said in a statement posted on Twitter.

"I have given everything to the team during my time as T20 captain and I will continue to do so for the T20 team as a batsman going forward."

The 32-year-old said he consulted, among others, Rohit before taking the decision.

India are yet to win an ICC trophy under Kohli, while his Royal Challengers Bangalore team continue to chase their maiden Indian Premier League title.

Rohit is IPL's most successful captain, having led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles.

Kohli has a 27-14 win-loss ratio as India's Twenty20 captain and vice-president of the Indian cricket board Rajeev Shukla said the player made an "immense" contribution as leader of the Twenty20 squad.

"This is his personal decision and we respect it," tweeted Shukla.

Inaugural champions India will begin their bid for a second Twenty20 World Cup title with a blockbuster Oct. 24 clash with arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Cricket-Former players back Rohit to replace Kohli as India's T20 captain

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Opener Rohit Sharma has demonstrated his leadership qualities in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and is an obvious choice to succeed Virat Kohli as India's Twenty20 captain, according to several former players. Kohli, who has led India across formats, has decided to relinquish Twenty20 captaincy after the 20-overs World Cup scheduled in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from Oct. 17.
SPORTS
Birmingham Star

Chetan Sharma talks about India's T20 World Cup squad

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Team India chief selector Chetan Sharma on Wednesday said good performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) went in favour of experienced off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin as he was picked in the team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The All-India Senior Selection Committee met...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rohit Sharma
Person
Rajeev Shukla
Person
Virat Kohli
The Independent

Security around England Women vs New Zealand ODI raised after ‘threatening email’ carrying bomb threat

Security around Tuesday’s third one-day international between England Women and New Zealand Women has been raised after the emergence of a “threatening email” relating to the tourists.The game at Leicestershir ’s Uptonsteel County Ground is due to go ahead as planned with a 1pm start despite the development after the threat was investigated and judged not to be credible.ESPNcricinfo reported that a member of the White Ferns’ management team was made aware of a bomb threat against the team hotel. A statement issued by a New Zealand Cricket spokesperson said the initial warning was delivered via the England and Wales...
WORLD
The Independent

England cancel Pakistan tour due to ‘mental and physical well-being’ concerns

England have withdrawn from their joint men’s and women’s tour of Pakistan next month, citing concerns over the “mental and physical well-being” of their party and drawing an angry response from their would-be hosts.The historic limited-overs trip to Rawalpindi which would have been the first ever by an England women’s team and the first by their male counterparts since 2005, was under doubt following New Zealand’s hasty departure from the country on Friday.While the Black Caps pulled out after what they called a “specific and credible” threat to their team, and following intervention from the New Zealand government, the...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

185K+
Followers
209K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy