If Anyone Could Rescue the Bodyguard Remake For Us, It Would Be Lizzo and Chris Evans

Hollywood has been chock full of remakes over the past several years, and a number of them have been new takes on incredibly beloved films. 2021 alone has already given us a She’s All That remake and will soon mark the release of a new take on West Side Story, which admittedly looks amazing. Many probably don’t remember but, years ago, it was reported that Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner’s The Bodyguard is also going to be remade. Updates on the project have been few and far between, but it seems the movie has now taken a step forward.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO