Big Sky Season 2 Trailer Tees Up New Mystery, Hints at [Spoiler]'s Fate

By Kimberly Roots
 4 days ago

Remember the creepy Montana Highway Patrolman who picked up Scarlet from her home at the end of Big Sky ‘s Season 1 finale, and ferried her to rendezvous with Ronald? He’s back in the full trailer for Season 2, and he’s got a silly hat and a dire warning.

“They are watching,” he warns Cassie. “You, me, everything .”

As is this show’s nature, that ominous exchange is only one of several disturbing ideas put forth in the roughly two-minute spot. For instance, at the start of the promo, we watch a man driving along a dark road a night… and then a plastic-wrapped body suddenly sits up in his backseat. His shock appears to trigger a car crash, witnessed by several nearby teenagers, which will serve as setup for the show’s season-opening mystery.

We also meet the fear-inducing Ren (played by True Blood ‘s Janina Gavankar), diner waitress Tonya ( The Sopranos ‘ Jamie-Lynn Sigler), teen (maybe?) delinquent Max ( Walker ‘s Madelyn Kientz), Jenny’s old pal Travis ( The O.C. ‘s Logan Marshall-Green) and many more faces that are new to Season 2.

In addition, at the very end of the trailer, we get an update on Ronald’s whereabouts… and he doesn’t seem to be doing so well.

Big Sky returns for Season 2 on Thursday, Sept. 30, at 10/9c. Press PLAY on the video at the top of the post to see for yourself, then hit the comments with your predictions for the upcoming season!

IN THIS ARTICLE
TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

